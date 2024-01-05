Monster Hunter Now player slams 10-star material grinding as a “joke”

One Monster Hunter Now player has called out the game’s material grinding, hailing 10-star drop rates a “joke.”

Monster Hunter Now enables players to hunt a variety of wyverns from Capcom’s monster slaying series. Just like the mainline titles, Hunters can progress to more difficult versions of monsters. Not only does this provide players with more challenging content, but it also rewards them with better drops.

Well, one Monster Hunter Now player has hailed the 10-star monster material grind as a “joke” as they still drop lower-rank materials. This makes farming a lengthy process, particularly when upgrading and building the best equipment in the game.

Monster Hunter Now player calls out “joke” 10-star material farming

“I had the honor to play with a few very active hunters between HR 180 and HR 197 who visited my country,” wrote the player. “We had a lot of fun killing different 10-star monsters while showing them the town. The sad part is that those monsters just drop the same stuff as 8 star monsters with a similar drop table. I wish they at least had a better drop table, or that they add new things for killing 10 stars.”

The lack of good loot is also made worse by how tricky 10-star monsters are, with many of them being able to one-shot Hunters with their powerful attacks. Players also need to play perfectly, focusing on weak points and dodging perfectly to avoid an untimely death.

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now 10-star grind is proving tough.

“I really do think these kinds of games need to copy the Genshin pity system,” replied one player. “The randomness of drop (in Genshin which is a draw) is still the same, but if you keep failing to get a 5* character in x draw, you will be guaranteed one. So even if you keep receiving sh*t, you still know you get what you want – in MHN this could be the gem for instance.”

Other Hunters are hopeful that Niantic will make adjustments to its drop table in the future, with one commenter noting how Pokemon Go has avoided this problem. “It is like in Pokemon Go, they kept the level cap the same for a long time. Hopefully, they’re just temporarily having this bad drop table so that the difference between the strongest players and average players isn’t excessively dramatic.”

