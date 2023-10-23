Minecraft fans reminisce as Stampylongnose ends Lovely World series after 10 years

Stampylonghead, better known as Stampy, has finally ended his decade-spanning Minecraft series Lovely World, with fans taking to social media to express their love and appreciation for the content creator and all he has done for the Minecraft community in the past decade.

Anyone who loves Minecraft will recognize the name Stampy’s Lovely World. After all, it was one of the longest-running Minecraft series on YouTube and was a flagship series for the content creator’s channel, Stampylonghead.

However, after over a decade of episodes, Stampy has finally called it quits on his Lovely World series.

What is Stampy’s Lovely World?

Stampylonghead is one of the most well-known and beloved Minecraft streamers of all time. The first episode of his long-running Lovely World series debuted on May 19, 2012, just ten days after the game released on the Xbox 360.

Over ten years later and the series has garnered over 800 episodes. Each and every one follows Stampy and his friends as they play through Minecraft together and complete various challenges, goals and objectives. However, after all this time, Stampy has finally ended the series, with the final edition airing on October 21, 2023.

After confirming the series had come to an end, Stampy took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all the support fans have given him over the years.

“Thank you everyone who’s sent me a lovely message tonight. I have really felt all of the love and good wishes. It was a fantastic ride and I’m glad I got to go out in the way I wanted. Good luck with wherever your life takes you.”

Fans react to the Lovely World series coming to an end

In light of this, fans of Stampy and the Lovely World series have taken to social media to express this sadness at its end but also share their love and appreciation for the decade spanning Minecraft content.

One Twitter user wrote, “Iconic Minecraft YouTuber Stampylongnose has ended his ‘lovely world’ series after 823 episodes…So many childhood memories.” Another added, “I haven’t been watching for a while but you were my childhood mr Stampy cat. coming back for the last episode made me almost cry. It was lovely.”

As well as this, many have been sharing their favorite moments from the series and thanking Stampy for all he has done for the Minecraft community.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.