Save 33% on MTG Baldur’s Gate 3 deal to save your wallet & the world

This MTG deal will drag you right back into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, with cards featuring Karlach, Gale, Astarion and more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most beloved and successful RPGs to release in recent memory and remains a strong candidate for Game of the Year.

Players desperate for any new BG3 content are in luck, as a Magic: The Gathering set showcasing the game’s best characters is on sale at Amazon right now.

This MTG Baldur’s Gate set bundle is currently sitting at 31% off at Amazon. This is a huge saving that slashes the price of the booster box down to an affordable rate, giving you the spare cash to spend on other MTG releases like The Lost Caverns of Ixalan.

Baldur’s Gate 3 comes to life in this MTG set

Featuring 18 individual Set Boosters totaling 270 cards in all, this set booster box will furnish you with most of the cards in the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set. With so many pulls, you have a great chance of finding a handful of the best Rares and Mythics in the set.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate is one of the best MTG sets to release in recent years. With powerful effect boosters like Lae’Zel: Vlaakith’s Champion and combat finishers like Karlach: Fury of Avernus, some of Baldur’s Gate 3’s beloved companions become incredible MTG cards.

Whether you build brand new decks or improve on your own, this is a fantastic addition to any MTG player’s collection or a great MTG starting point for a BG3 player.

Now is the best time to get your hands on this Set Booster box, proving that while Black Friday may be over, Amazon is still one of the best places to be for MTG deals year-round.

