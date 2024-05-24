MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Hydra Trainer gives a killer boost to counter decks

Hydra Trainer is a new green mana Creature releasing as part of MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set. While this card is not a Hydra itself, it synergizes perfectly with the iconic Creature type, as well as more broadly with a variety of MTG counter strategies.

Hydra Trainer can be cast for just 1G. When this Creature attacks, it can be exerted to provide a power boost to a target Creature equal to the number of counters you have on permanents under your control.

While the effective cooldown ability on Exert is a definite restriction, using this ability with clever timing can be absolutely devastating (and potentially game-ending) for opponents.



This Creature also has an in-built way of ensuring its ability can always be activated. Though Hydra Trainer’s boost requires an existing counter to activate, the ability Adapt can be paid for with 2G to place two +1/+1 counters on this Creature, making it a formidable attacker even on its own.

Simic colors especially excel at +1/+1 counter production, as do an increasing number of Selesnya and Sultai decks. MTG players have immediately started to figure out game-ending combos for Hydra Trainer in some of these colors. As said by Reddit commenter MidFrequency, “This is disgusting in Sovereign Okinec Ahau.”

Other players were focused on straightforward green mana synergy with Hydra Trainer. One commenter pointed out a fantastic early-game play: “This on two, turn 3 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner, attack for 8, untap trainer.” Such huge bursts of damage in the early game can have a huge impact in a wide variety of formats.

With Hydra Trainer being a cheap mono-green Creature, it can fit in the majority of MTG decks that make use of +1/+1 counters. As an easily accessible Uncommon, players should keep an eye out for Hydra Trainer when MTG Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.