Exclusive Reveal: MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, has officially debuted and we’ve got three exclusive cards to reveal from the set.

Magic’s newest and weirdest in-universe set is all about villains and the Wild West. With the game entering new territory within its story, there’s a massive new hill of possibilities for players to encounter.

From a brand new set of mechanics, and some familiar faces returning from the abyss, Outlaws of Thunder Junction genuinely has us quite excited.

With that said, let’s get to the card reveals. Dexerto has been given three uncommon cards to show off, including one with the new Spree mechanic.

Article continues after ad

Caught in the Crossfire

Caught in the Crossfire is a fantastic example of the new Spree mechanic launching with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The Kicker-like ability excels in granting players choices in moment-to-moment gameplay, and this optional burn is sure to see draft play once the set hits stores.

Article continues after ad

This red instant provides a way to hit – or avoid – creatures belonging to the Outlaw type or all non-Outlaws, and can be doubled up on to burn out every creature on the field.

Creature tokens can quickly creep up on you, particularly in Commander where token doublers abound, and this is a cheap and easy way to take care of a hoard of 1/1s in the blink of an eye.

Article continues after ad

By Jack Bye

Lassoed by the Law

This new white enchantment plays into the new Outlaw mechanic and should be a stellar performer in some draft games. Outlaw considers mercenaries as part of the mechanic.

Lassoed by the Law seems like it could be really strong in limited formats like draft. Exiling a nonland permanent, and then gaining a body on the board is a surefire way to begin turning the tides on your opponent.

While it might see some play in Standard, it could get left behind due to its fairly expensive cost. Though, again

Article continues after ad

By Joel Loynds

Fleeting Reflection

Fleeting Reflection is filled with crimes. Not only do you get to fizzle out your opponents’ abilities and cause them a bit of mental anguish, but, you get to commit actual crimes.

Article continues after ad

The new Crime mechanic plays into the second part of the spell. If you were to target an opponent’s creature, you’d get any additional bonuses from cards on the board that support criminal activity. Remember, head developer, Mark Rosewater, really wants you to commit some crimes.

Hexproof also seems to be creeping back with some of the more recent sets. With Ward now frequenting multiple cards, having regular old hexproof back is sure to put some backs up.

By Joel Loynds

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.