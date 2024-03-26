Can you use MTG Thunder Junction bonus cards in draft & sealed?

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, comes with three sheets of bonus cards included in boosters. Can you use them in sealed formats?

Wizards of the Coast’s latest Magic set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction comes with a lot of extras crammed into each pack. With Set and Draft boosters now just one product – Play Boosters – WotC is packing not one, but three different extra sheets.

In previous months and set releases, some cards included in the packs or prerelease boxes haven’t been allowed for use. Every time a sealed event or draft is launched at a store, inevitably the question arises as to what cards can and can’t be used. Let’s cut through that chatter now.

Can The Big Score, Breaking News & Special Guest cards be used in Draft or Sealed?

Yes, every card you unpack from a booster is eligible for use in your games. That includes Special Guest reprints or the Breaking News version of the banned Oko from 2019.

On top of the main card from the set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction includes The Big Score, Special Guests, and Breaking News into the mix. These include reprints of iconic cards or brand new ones in the case of The Big Score.

With the news that everything opened is permitted to be used, the Outlaws of Thunder Junction prerelease event is about to get incredibly spicy. Opening a huge bomb will potentially trounce an opponent in quick fashion.

We’ve yet to see the entire list of cards from these bonus sets, but all three are found in Play boosters. Be wary out there, cowpoke.

