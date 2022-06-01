NFL legend John Madden revealed as Madden 23 cover star

More than two decades after his last cover appearance, the late John Madden will appear as the cover star of Madden 23 when it launches this year.

While sports games have tended to put a current superstar on the cover art of each annual installment, Madden 23 will instead look to the past.

John Madden, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders and iconic broadcast analyst will grace the cover of the upcoming gridiron title, EA Sports has confirmed. Madden passed away in December 2021.

John Madden revealed as Madden 23 cover star

Making the announcement on June 1, also known as Madden Day in celebration of the franchise’s first installment back in 1988, EA also announced that it will pledge $2.5 million to College Track, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy, and Girls Who Code as part of the John Madden Legacy Commitment, with another $2.5 million to be used to create the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund.

“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer in the importance of education,” EA Sports executive vice president and general manager Cam Weber said via press release.

“We’re privileged to support these amazing organizations that are creating opportunities for the next generation to pursue their dreams in his honor.”

EA’s headquarters will also have its own playing field rechristened John Madden Field.