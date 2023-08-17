Madden 24 online connectivity and season rewards to be addressed in incoming update

Several Madden Ultimate Team-related bugs in Madden 24 are currently being looked into, as the launch of the title’s standard edition nears.

On August 14, EA Sports officially kicked off Madden 24 season with the start of the early access phase. However, the first few days in the Madden 24 lifecycle were rocky for the community.

A number of bugs popped up during the early access phase of Madden 24. Individuals reported progress towards MUT rewards were not being tracked and online connectivity problems.

Just a few hours before the worldwide release, the Madden team provided an update.

EA

Madden Ultimate Team bugs to be addressed

Prior to the release of the standard edition of Madden 24, the EA community team posted on EA Answers HQ on August 17 that several MUT-related bugs would be addressed.

Per EA, the Madden developers are working towards several updates, one of which involves connectivity in online ranked play. Madden’s community manager stated that connection issues when trying to enter head-to-head (H2H) seasons and solo battles is “our priority issue.”

The Madden 24 team is also investigating issues where players who win the Super Bowl in H2H seasons are not receiving all earned Trophy Packs.

Once the Trophy Pack issue is resolved, the Madden team will look to deliver missed Trophy Packs to all impacted players.

Electronic Arts

Additionally, a bug in Madden 24 where MUT players did not receive House Rules rewards is being looked into.

As far as what’s been fixed, an issue where a completed Milestone would not yield a Token for the Headliners Odell Beckham Jr. card has been corrected. Those who are still owed a Token will receive it.

This news comes on the heels of an announcement made on August 16, where the EA team stated that Madden 24 Deluxe Edition pre-order bonuses for those who didn’t receive them would be rolled out.

EA recommends that affected players log in to one’s preferred console generation first, in order to guarantee the rewards hit the desired version.