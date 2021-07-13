Madden 22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR, from Mahomes to Rodgers

Every year there are some notable changes to players within Madden, and throughout the NFL season, we got to witness some breakout players who should be getting a massive upgrade this time around.

Madden has been the premier football game since they debuted the series over 20 years ago, and EA is gearing up to release their biggest title yet with Madden 22. Coming off a couple of decent years, this should be the year EA takes the next step forward with the series.

With changes to Franchise, Face of the Franchise, and overall gameplay changes already announced, we’re yet to know the ratings for all the top players and rookies for Madden 22.

Advertisement

But, we can speculate on how some of the faces of the game will be rated this year.

Madden 22 ratings release date

EA will be showing off the ratings for the top players within the NFL during the week of July 26, so over the course of multiple days, they’ll reveal the highest-rated players.

99 Club

The most elusive club within Madden every year is the 99 Club. This is reserved for the highest-rated players in the game, faces such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald are a shoo-in to once again be the highest-rated players in Madden 22.

We can assume when the player ratings get revealed they will be the last ones unveiled to players, as they’re touted as the best of the best for many reasons.

Advertisement

Top 12 predictions

We are going to run over who we think is going to top out the ratings table for Madden 22, this is based on their recent rating in Madden 21, and how they performed over the course of the season.

12. Tyreek Hill – Kanas City Chiefs – WR – 97 OVR

11. Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers – QB – 97 OVR

10. Jalan Ramsay – LA Chargers – CB – 97 OVR

9. Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills – WR – 98 OVR

8. Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns – RE – 98 OVR

7. Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers – RB – 99 OVR

6. DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals – WR – 99 OVR

5. Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans – RB – 99 OVR

4. Travis Kelce – Kanas City Chiefs – TE – 99 OVR

3. Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers – WR – 99 OVR

2. Patrick Mahomes – Kanas City Chiefs – QB – 99 OVR

1. Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Chargers – DE – 99 OVR

While there are bound to be some changes this year to players such as Josh Allen, who could creep into the high 90’s, we’ll have to wait and see what EA has in store for us during the ratings reveal week.