 Madden 22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR, from Mahomes to Rodgers - Dexerto
Madden

Madden 22 player ratings: Predictions, 99 OVR, from Mahomes to Rodgers

Published: 13/Jul/2021 20:56

by Nick Farrell
madden 22 ratings hub
EA

Madden 22

Every year there are some notable changes to players within Madden, and throughout the NFL season, we got to witness some breakout players who should be getting a massive upgrade this time around. 

Madden has been the premier football game since they debuted the series over 20 years ago, and EA is gearing up to release their biggest title yet with Madden 22. Coming off a couple of decent years, this should be the year EA takes the next step forward with the series.

With changes to Franchise, Face of the Franchise, and overall gameplay changes already announced, we’re yet to know the ratings for all the top players and rookies for Madden 22.

But, we can speculate on how some of the faces of the game will be rated this year.

Justin Fields
EA
Justin Fields has been scanned in for Madden 22!

Madden 22 ratings release date

EA will be showing off the ratings for the top players within the NFL during the week of July 26, so over the course of multiple days, they’ll reveal the highest-rated players.

99 Club

madden-99-club
EA
The best of the best in the NFL join the 99 OVR club!

The most elusive club within Madden every year is the 99 Club. This is reserved for the highest-rated players in the game, faces such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald are a shoo-in to once again be the highest-rated players in Madden 22.

We can assume when the player ratings get revealed they will be the last ones unveiled to players, as they’re touted as the best of the best for many reasons.

Top 12 predictions

We are going to run over who we think is going to top out the ratings table for Madden 22, this is based on their recent rating in Madden 21, and how they performed over the course of the season.

12. Tyreek Hill – Kanas City Chiefs – WR – 97 OVR

HILL
EA
Cheetah was blazing down the sidelines for the Chiefs this season, as his speed was unquestionably the best in the NFL.

11. Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers – QB – 97 OVR

RODGERS
EA
Rodgers won the MVP this past season, and had a bounceback season.

10. Jalan Ramsay – LA Chargers – CB – 97 OVR

Ramsay
EA
Ramsay has been the cornerstone of the Chargers secondary in recent years!

9. Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills – WR – 98 OVR

Diggs
EA
Stefon Diggs was the breakout WR of the year alongside sensational QB Josh Allen.

8. Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns – RE – 98 OVR

MYLES
EA
Garrett has been outstanding for the Browns since being the first pick a few years ago.

7. Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers – RB – 99 OVR

mccaffrey
EA
When McCaffrey was on the gridiron last season, he ignited some offense for the otherwise average Panthers team.

6. DeAndre Hopkins – Arizona Cardinals – WR – 99 OVR

HOPKINS
EA/Arizona Cardinals
Hopkins was stellar in his first year in Arizona, and produced the catch of the year!

5. Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans – RB – 99 OVR

henry
EA
Henry was a powerhouse this past season. Rushing for over 2000 yards and 17 touchdowns.

4. Travis Kelce – Kanas City Chiefs – TE – 99 OVR

KELCE
EA
There isn’t any doubt that Kelce is the best TE in the league, and he will once again dawn the 99 OVR club.

3. Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers – WR – 99 OVR

adams
EA
The dynamic duo of Rodgers and Adams led Green Bay to another successful season.

2. Patrick Mahomes – Kanas City Chiefs – QB – 99 OVR

mahomes
EA
The face of the league is dawning the cover of Madden once again!

1. Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Chargers – DE – 99 OVR

aaron donald
EA
Donald has been praised as the best player in the NFL by his peers for years now, and it’s easy to see why with his perplexing size and skillset.

While there are bound to be some changes this year to players such as Josh Allen, who could creep into the high 90’s, we’ll have to wait and see what EA has in store for us during the ratings reveal week.

