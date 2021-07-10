Madden 22 pre-order guide: Dynasty edition, MVP edition, more

Another year of gridiron action is just around the corner, as EA Sports will once again be bringing all of the NFL’s glory to Madden. This year also offers an ample amount of editions for players to choose from.

Madden has always been the staple of football games since EA premiered the games over two decades ago, and now we are gearing up for another iteration of the classic title. Madden 22 is introducing a lot of new features, whether it is Face of The Franchise or the simulation game mode, Franchise.

Before we jump onto the field, you’re going to need to purchase the game, and thankfully, EA has an ample amount of editions for players to purchase. Some of these will offer unique bonuses for certain game modes, and a few will even offer a some early access to Madden 22.

How to pre-order Madden 22

There are a variety of ways you are going to be able to pre-order the latest Madden title, as the game is going to playable on all major platforms, excluding the Nintendo Switch.

With this said, players are already able to pre-order Madden 22, and they can via their respective consoles stores, and other major retailers such as Best Buy, GAME, and Amazon.

Madden 22 editions

Like other EA games, Madden is going to offer plenty of editions for players to choose from when they are going to purchase the game. Some of these are catered towards the die-hard Madden Ultimate Team players, and some even offer early access to the game.

We are going to take a closer look at all the editions up for grabs this year, and the price point you will be paying for each!

Standard edition – $69.99

While the regular edition of Madden 22 isn’t going to give you the bells and whistles of the premium editions, you are going to gain access to the following rewards for simply pre-ordering the game.

20 Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

MVP edition – $99.99

Taking a step up from the Standard edition, for an extra $30, you’ll be reward with a vast amount of packs for MUT, along with three days early access to the game this year.

Furthermore, this edition of Madden is the first that is going to grant you dual-entitlement, which allows players to play it on PS4/Xbox One and PS5/Xbox Series X.

Below is everything that is included in the MVP edition.

3-Day Early Access (August 17, 2021)

Dual Entitlement

60 Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

Elite Item (Choice of Brady or Mahomes)

Exclusive Challenges (During Early Access window)

11 Team Fantasy Packs

Dynasty edition – $119.99

If you are looking to get a sizeable head start on MUT, and have some exclusive challenges to tackle during the early access stage then the Dynasty edition is just for you. Here’s everything included with the final edition for Madden 22.

3-Day Early Access (August 17, 2021)

Dual Entitlement

100 Franchise Staff Points

The General Player Class (Starting at Level 10)

Tom Brady Gear Capsule

Legend Athlete Capsule (Straight Cash Homie: Randy Moss)

Choice of 1 out of 32 NFL Stars

Elite Item (Choice of Brady or Mahomes)

Exclusive Challenges (During Early Access window)

22 Team Fantasy Packs

Curated Legends Pack Choice of Brady or Mahomes 2 Legends: Offense & Defense (Elite)



Be sure to let us know if you are excited for the additions EA has made to this years Madden, and let us know which version you will be picking up!