LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca gets price drop at Best Buy but there’s a catch

There’s a host of spectacular Star Wars-inspired kits in LEGO’s portfolio. There’s a LEGO Star Wars set for nearly all fans of the galaxy far, far away. However, it’s those, such as the model featured here, that were designed for grownups that are the most exquisite. There’s no doubt about it.

Best Buy is now continuing to offer great discounts on LEGO Star Wars sets, with the latest kit handed a price cut coming in the shape of the LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca. It’s a must-have for LEGO Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. Indeed, it’s one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca gets $25 discount at Best Buy

LEGO

The LEGO version of the legendary Wookie warrior and, of course, Han Solo’s co-pilot on the Millennium Falcon comprises 2319 pieces. As such, it is sure to provide Star Wars fans with an immersive and rewarding building experience.

In addition, when each of this kit’s bricks have been clicked together, it makes for a great display piece. It will look especially spectacular when placed next to your LEGO R2-D2 figure. What’s more, a plaque with information about Chewbacca is included for when you do so.

Standing 18 inches tall, this LEGO Star Wars set is extremely detailed, with the completed build recreating Chewbacca to a T. It even features Chewbacca’s bandolier and big bowcaster. A neat addition to this set, a minifigure of Chewbacca is included.

LEGO

Best Buy is offering a discount of $25 on the LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca set, which brings down its original asking price to $174.99. However, there’s a catch — You’d have to be a Plus member for this discount to apply.

