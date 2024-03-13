LEGO Disney Wish castle set now over 50% off at Amazon

Construct an epic 4-level castle straight from Disney’s magical film Wish at 51% off with this 613-piece LEGO playset.

Disney’s film “Wish” comes to brick form with a LEGO playset of King Magnifico’s epic castle, now 51% off its regular price at Amazon for a limited time.

Complete with popular characters from the film like bold protagonist Asha and her mystical guide Star, the brick castle invites you to uncover mysteries through the intricate rooms inside.

The highly detailed model allows you to recreate the epic fortress from the Disney movie through 613 LEGO bricks.

Intricate decorative brickwork on the exterior replicates the castle from the movie. A bakery kitchen and mirrored closet hide secrets behind every brick-built door and wall.

Also included are four minifigures of popular characters straight from the movie itself.

The protagonist Asha, her friend Dahlia, mythical guide Star, and King Magnifico himself offer starters for creative adventures or reenacting moments from the film throughout the expansive brick corridors.

Save big on LEGO Disney Wish: King Magnifico’s Castle set

Amazon

The completed castle makes an impressive centerpiece display, standing over 11 inches tall. Connect it with other Wish Kingdom sets like the LEGO Disney Wish: Asha’s Cottage set to expand the possibilities. Decorate the posable playset with items from the film before putting it on proud display.

For LEGO enthusiasts or any Disney fan who believes in magic, now is the ideal time to save 51% off this majestic castle set.

