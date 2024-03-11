LEGO Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs The Joker set gets 10% price cut at Amazon

Buy the LEGO Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs The Joker at Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a killer LEGO and DC collab, an exciting deal has cropped up for an iconic superhero construction set – you can get the LEGO DC Batmobile Pursuit Building Kit at 10% off on Amazon right now.

Part of LEGO’s lauded DC series bringing legendary heroes and villains to life in buildable form, this 54-piece set depicts Batman’s pursuit of his dastardly nemesis The Joker in signature blocky LEGO style. It features two classic minifigures – Batman with a fabric cape and the Clown Prince of Crime himself with his ill-gotten gains.

Designed for Batman fans aged four and up, this set’s builder-friendly instructions allow pre-schoolers to construct the dynamic Batmobile themselves by using the beginner-friendly “Starter Brick” chassis.

Also included is Batman’s iconic boomerang Batarang gadget sparking the imagination for endless storytelling and display play. Stage an epic showdown over Gotham’s rooftops or develop your own Dark Knight tales.

You can expand your DC collection by scoring this deal on a classic confrontation between Dark Knight and the diabolical Joker.

With two beloved figures, an iconic vehicle build, and endless accessories for storytelling play, this discounted LEGO set sparks big adventures for LEGO fans of all ages.

Catch this LEGO DC set at 10% off for crossover DC Comics and block-building fun packing unlimited play potential. LEGO deals often disappear fast, so move quickly to avoid disappointment.

