Wild Rift Yone champion guide: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

With Wild Rift patch 3.4 is now live and players are looking to learn more about new hyper carry: Yone. Here is everything you need to know about the champion, including his item builds, ability upgrades, and runes.

The new Patch 3.4 debuted Wild Rift Yone, who wields two swords to slice through his enemies. The new champion plays very similarly to his canonical brother, Yasuo. In essence, Yone doubles critical strike hit rate, relies on knock ups, and generally loves to run it down.

Once Yone picks up a few kills, he’s perfectly capable of hyper-carrying the game. The dual-wielding champion has incredible sustain to help him survive through a fight, and eventually kill everyone. Here is a full Wild Rift Yone guide and build to help players pilot the champion.

Wild Rift Yone Item Build

There are two recommended item routes mentioned in this article. One rushes Solari Chargeblade and the other rushes Blade of the Ruined King, but both end up eventually maxing out Yone’s critical hit rate

Since Yone doubles critical hit rates with his passive, the build prioritizes capping out his critical hit rate then building more bruiser-oriented items.

Check out the full Wild Rift Yone item build below:

Recommended item build

Solari Charge Blade

Infinity Edge

Black Cleaver

Divine Sunderer

Sterak’s Gauge

Plated Steel Caps

Alternate Build Path

Blade of the Ruined King

Solari Charge Blade

Infinity Edge

Mortal Reminder

Sterak’s Gauge

Plated Steel Caps

Riot Games Yone excels when building critical strike items.

These build paths are very similar, with the biggest difference being rushing Blade of the Ruined King or Solari Charge Blade.

Solari Charge Blade provides stronger scaling, since the item’s base critical hit rate is broken when properly used. This works wonders on a champion like Yone, who doubles the hit rate, essentially gaining maximum crit rate from a single item purchase.

Blade of the Ruined King rush would be for those struggling in a 1v1 scenario, who need more sustain and hindrances to handle a strong opponent. The alternate build path still builds Solari Charge Blade after, since the item itself is too strong

Recommended Runes

Lethal Tempo

Hunter Vampirism

Nullifying Orb

Hunter – Genius

Keystone Rune

These runes are great on Yone, with Lethal Tempo providing great scaling in long-term fights. And since Yone prefers to get into the midst of the fight, and slice down whoever he can, Lethal Tempo helps Yone to exactly that. But for those who don’t enjoy Lethal Tempo, Conqueror is another great alternative.

Riot Games Yone plays best with Lethal Tempo.

Domination Rune

As for the Domination Rune, Hunter Vampirism and Champion seem to be the two main runes players are taking, with both having their own viability. Champion is more of a hit or miss, where Yone essentially plays to win the lane.

Meanwhile, Hunter Vampirism prioritizes more so becoming an undying team fight monster.

Resolve Tree

Nullifying Orb is a fantastic rune that helps Yone when fighting against strong opponents. The barrier provided at low health thereby helps Yone, since he can stack the shield with his second ability.

Other great options would be Regeneration or Bone Plating, dependent on the matchups. Bone Plating helps against burst damage-reliant matchups, while Regeneration helps against poke-reliant champions.

Inspiration Tree

Hunter Genius is a great rune for players who are looking to scale well into the late game – which is essential for Yone in Wild Rift. Other runes, such as Nimbus Cloak and Sweet Tooth are quite viable on Yone.

Ability Upgrade Priority

Mortal Steel (1) > Soul Unbound (3) > Spirit Cleave (2)

The ability upgrade priority is his first ability, third ability, then second ability. This upgrade priority maximizes Yone’s DPS.