TFT Patch 10.18 to feature new Big Bang galaxy, Cassiopeia buffs, more

TFT Patch 10.18 marks the end of Galaxies, the third set in Riot’s League of Legends inspired autobattler. There aren’t any major changes to round out the set, with Riot shipping small buffs to Cassiopeia, Ezreal, and Mordekaiser, and adding a new galaxy.

TFT Patch 10.18 is here, and Galaxies is almost done. TFT Fates is coming on Patch 10.19, bringing a whole new gameplay experience to the autobattler. However, we still have one more Galaxies update before then.

Riot are cautious of changing the meta too much though. With TFT Worlds kicking off on September 3 ⁠— right after TFT Patch 10.18 launches on September 2 ⁠— they want to keep the meta practically the same.

“We’re not going to be changing a ton, especially since this is the Worlds patch. There are some things that are happening though, and they do affect Worlds,” lead designer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer explained on August 30.

New Big Bang galaxy, Dwarf Planet removed

The biggest shift in TFT Patch 10.18 is the introduction of a revolutionary new galaxy ⁠— the Big Bang. Riot are sending out this set in style, adding one of the most powerful ⁠— if not the most ⁠— battlegrounds to date.

The Big Bang will give players a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature at 3-1, and every minion and monster will drop a loot orb on PvE rounds. It’s safe to say, every game on the Big Bang galaxy will be exciting.

It comes in to replace Dwarf Planet, one of the much-loathed galaxies from Set 3. You won’t have to worry about massive Gangplank ultimates and devastating mechs on the shrunken battlefield anymore.

Cassiopeia, Ezreal, Mordekaiser buffs

Balance-wise, Riot don’t want to change too much. There are no nerfs coming in TFT Patch 10.18 ⁠— only buffs. Cassiopeia, Ezreal, and Mordekaiser are the lucky recipients of the changes.

Cassiopeia is getting a buff to her spell damage to try and bring her back into the meta. “We’ve kind of seen the Vanguard-Mystic-Cassiopeia builds fall out of the meta completely, so having them come back into the meta could be useful,” Mortdog said.

Mordekaiser is also getting a buff to his magic resist to help bring more Vanguards into the fray, while Ezreal is getting a slight AD buff to bring him up to power alongside Jinx in those hypercarry comps.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.18 preview notes below, courtesy of Mortdog. The patch will launch on September 2 ⁠— at the same time as League Patch 10.18 ⁠— so get ready to get your last hurrah in for Galaxies ahead of TFT Fates.

TFT Patch 10.18 preview notes

Champions

Tier 2

Mordekaiser

Magic resist: 35 > 40

Tier 3

Cassiopeia

Spell damage: 700/1500/3500 > 750/1600/4000

Ezreal

Attack damage: 50 > 55

Systems

New Galaxy: The Big Bang Players receive a free reroll each round, a Force of Nature when Stage 3 begins, and loot orbs from all minions and monsters. 20% chance to play on The Big Bang on Patch 10.18.

Dwarf Planet removed

Bug fixes