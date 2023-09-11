Teamfight Tactics streamer loses out after 3 star Bel’Veth can’t 1v9

A Teamfight Tactics streamer was left without words after their 3-star 5-cost Bel’Veth unit was unable to carry hard enough, resulting in a second-place finish.

Riot’s immensely popular auto-chess title Teamfight Tactics is a game all about strategy. Players must craft their perfect composition in order to take down all that oppose them. This often means combining various traits and synergies together, to further increase their army’s strength.

Another strategy for making an incredibly powerful board in Teamfight Tactics is fielding powerful 5-cost units to overwhelm the enemy with. However, this team comp can be a bit riskier as players have to reach levels 7, 8, or 9 to roll for said units.

If players manage to find these units though, they can easily make the difference between a win and a loss. This is particularly true if you manage to 3-star a 5-cost unit, as these generally result in an instant 1st place for the owner. Unfortunately, it seems that wasn’t quite the case for Teamfight Tactics streamer TFToddy.

TFT streamer grabs a sad second place with Bel’Veth 3

TFToddy looked to be a in pretty good spot. With only three players left in the lobby, they were guaranteed to gain LP at the end of this game. Toddy was level 9 and was rolling to find a Bel’Veth 3, which would certainly secure their spot in first place.

That’s exactly what they ended up doing, but the results of the 3-star Bel’Veth did not go the way they had planned.

Toddy faced off against a pretty capped Gunner Zaun board, complete with a 2-star Senna, Gunner Urgot, and more. That shouldn’t be a problem for 3-star Bel’Veth though, as her ability should’ve easily wiped the enemy board clean. Strangely enough, the Bel’Veth struggled heavily against the Zaun board and ended up falling before being able to take down the Heimerdinger or Zeri.

Toddy was smile quickly turned to confusion and silence, as the streamer was left dumbfounded by what had just transpired.