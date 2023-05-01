T1 LoL star Keria dealing with eye problem shortly before MSI 2023

T1 support Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok has revealed that he is dealing with an eye problem just one week before the start of the MSI 2023 playoff stage.

The Korean support can be seen on his stream playing solo queue matches with a patch covering his left eye. He told viewers that his right eye is “fine” and that he is managing to play with just one eye.

On social media, T1’s fans have expressed concern that Keria’s eye problem will affect the team’s preparation for MSI 2023. Still, Keria stressed that it’s nothing serious and that he’s been checked by doctors.

T1’s players will travel to London only later this week as the team will start the tournament from the bracket stage, which kicks off on May 9.

T1 looked unstoppable en route to the LCK Spring final, going 17-1 in the regular season before defeating KT Rolster and Gen.G in the upper bracket. However, they put in an uncharacteristically poor performance in the grand final against Gen.G, who ran out 3-1 winners.

After a heartbreaking year in which T1 came close to winning MSI and Worlds before falling short in the final, expectations will be lofty heading into the event in London.

Keria has been in T1’s ranks since November 2020, when he was signed from DRX. He is widely regarded as one of the best mechanical players in the world and an innovator in the support role.