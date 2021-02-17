Zeroes to Heroes: SwordArt & Bjergsen transform TSM into LoL’s juggernaut

LCS Spring 2021 is now underway. With Lock In to reflect on, some teams are living up to expectations, while others are still a long way from contention. Here’s where teams stack up heading into Week 3.

In 2021, Dexerto is proud to present power rankings for League of Legends in the LCS. We will be tracking the performance of all the teams right here, considering their form, how they’ve performed with their strength of schedule, and more.

After a disappointing Worlds 2020, NA teams like Golden Guardians and FlyQuest heavily invested in rookie talent. However, the stage fright might be kicking in for some, having to contest big spenders like Cloud9 and TSM.

Who’s on top after Week 2, and primed to dominate in Week 3? Check out our power rankings for LCS Spring 2021 Week 3 below.

10. Counter Logic Gaming (=)

In a tier of their own, and not the good kind

There’s the rest of the LCS in this power ranking, and then there’s CLG. Okay, sure, they finally got a win against Golden Guardians, but ‘convincing’ is hardly the word you’d use for anything CLG does right now.

With Broxah finally getting his visa, now en route to Los Angeles, CLG’s fortunes may finally start turning around. However, Broxah isn’t Mother Teresa, and this squad’s problems in the mid-game still need some divine intervention if they want to save their season.

9. Golden Guardians (-1)

The concessions have to end

We’ve given Golden Guardians a few concessions to start off this season. They’re a team full of rookies ⁠— give them some time and they’ll be good. However, there’s glaring flaws with the squad that can’t be overlooked, and number one is Niles.

The rookie Top Laner has proven to be a beast in lane, but can’t transition leads into the mid and late-game. Golden Guardians is proving to be a one-hit wonder ⁠— play through Stixxay ⁠— but teams have found them out all too easily, and a change of strategy is desperately needed.

8. Immortals (-2)

Innovation has to continue, or else…

Immortals have shown they can win games with innovation, so why do they keep straying to the norm? Raes is having a shaky start to his year, and has been outclassed on traditional AD carries ⁠— but he looked suave on Seraphine. Revenge’s Ivern top in Week 1 was also something to look forward to.

Regardless, Immortals are settling down to be a fringe playoffs team. While they might be eighth in our power rankings, you can consider them to be near on-par with our team in sixth. If they can shake out the nerves and play their own style of League, they might scrape in.

7. FlyQuest (-2)

Licorice giveth, Licorice taketh…

Of all the teams heading into LCS Spring 2021, I didn’t expect FlyQuest to be the most swing-y. However, here we are. Please, someone help Josedeodo. While Johnsun is admittedly doing okay in AD Carry, the rest of the squad has been wildly inconsistent.

When all the parts click, FlyQuest looks like they could return to Worlds in 2021. When it goes wrong, it’s disastrous. I hate to highlight individually poor performances, but just one look at this Palafox play against 100 Thieves tells you more than words ever could. If FlyQuest can’t iron out these kinks, 2021 could be a long year.

6. Dignitas (+3)

Let the good times roll

Dignitas were the surprise package of LCS Week 2, taking down Immortals, Golden Guardians, and Evil Geniuses on their way to a 3-0 week. We highlighted last week the importance of Neo and Aphromoo in the Bot Lane, and they delivered in style in all of their wins.

However, it was an all-round team effort. FakeGod is perfecting that weak side style of play. Dardoch is showing shades of his former brilliance. Soligo even popped off against the likes of Jiizuke. The signs are positive, although Week 3 will be their toughest yet with Cloud9 and TSM in waiting.

5. Evil Geniuses (-1)

Opposite week in the EG camp

Beating Cloud9 but losing to Immortals ⁠— sounds Counter Logic, but it might just be Genius. Instill false hope in your enemies. We doubt it though. Puns aside, after a strong Week 1, Evil Geniuses faltered in Week 2.

The one major weakness Evil Geniuses has this year is Jiizuke’s champion pool. While he looked competent on the Ryze against Cloud9, him shying away from the main meta picks of Syndra and Orianna or other control mages might ultimately hurt them in the long run. It’s not like Immortals’ innovation either; he’s living in the past, and that needs to change.

4. TSM (+3)

The best one-week turnaround in LCS history

Call this a kneejerk reaction, but TSM might be the best team in the world right now. After a shocking Week 1, they hit back at all the critics (myself included) with three fiery wins against Immortals, Golden Guardians, and Liquid. It’s not the most impressive run, but it’s good.

Not only that, but TSM looked on form, especially against Liquid and Immortals. The synergy is finally clicking for this multi-national squad of talent, and it begs the question of whether we wrote off TSM too early (spoiler alert: we probably did).

If they can continue it this week with EG, 100T, and Dignitas on the docket, there’s real potential for TSM to crack the Top 3 we thought was so set.

3. Team Liquid (-1)

Too hard too fast?

You know how they used to say Spring Split doesn’t matter? Someone might need to let Liquid know that the season doesn’t end at Lock In. A horror week for them was earmarked by losses to TSM and 100 Thieves, but it was the manner in which they lost that is concerning.

Jensen was losing his head in mid a bit, while across the map, there wasn’t a reliable pillar Santorin could funnel into. CoreJJ and Tactical had one of their worst weeks as a bot lane duo. Maybe Liquid are just a bit off their game, but you have to wonder if they went too hard too fast in 2021.

2. 100 Thieves (+1)

The most consistent squad in the LCS

Everyone knew 100 Thieves were going to be good in LCS 2021. However, they’re proving to be a consistently good outfit, and that’s the best you can ask for in a season made up of best-of-ones. They did take a loss to Cloud9, but beat Liquid and FlyQuest in Week 2.

There’s nothing really exemplary about this team. They’re just a good, cohesive core, with good players in every role. Sometimes that’s all you can ask for. As long as they keep the standard of play high, there’s no reason for them to fall out of the Top 3.

1. Cloud9 (=)

No brakes on the Cloud9 train

Cloud9 are far and away the best team in the LCS right now. It’s that simple. They might have lost to Evil Geniuses in Week 2, but convincing wins against 100 Thieves and FlyQuest balanced the books.

Fudge has worked out his Top Lane nerves, and Blaber is linking up perfectly with Perkz in the Mid Lane. With Zven as the triple threat down in Bot Lane, Cloud9 look a cut above the rest of the LCS across the Rift. Now, it’s a case of carrying that momentum ⁠— no one has forgotten 2020 just yet.

LCS Spring 2021 Week 3 continues on February 19.