Son Heung-min, a professional football superstar who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, surprised League of Legends fans by revealing that he plays the game.

League of Legends has been one of the most popular competitive games for more than a decade. So, it’s no surprise that a number of famous people including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play the game from time to time.

Now, League’s 115 million monthly players can add one more big name to the list: Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min.

The talented footballer likes to test his skills on Summoner’s Rift when he has the time, keeping him occupied at home.

In an interview with Pro:Direct Soccer, Son admitted he prefers to stay at home and play games like League of Legends in his downtime rather than get out and about.

“Actually, I stay most time at home,” he said. “[I’m] like a homeboy. I like playing games. I like playing League of Legends.” However, he can only play a “little bit” due to the commitments of being a professional footballer.

He also revealed that his teammate and fellow gamer Dele Alli keeps trying to convince him to join the others in playing Call of Duty.

However, it’s not enough to sway him from playing Riot’s MOBA hit.

Fans are trying to guess what role he plays. It seems like they’ve settled on the idea of him being a mid laner, and if that ends up being true, the Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok comparisons are too easy to make.

In fact, the two of them appeared alongside each other in an Xbox Game Pass commercial that aired in South Korea. And because of that, people are salivating at the idea of seeing them teaming up on Summoner’s Rift.

They also laughed at the idea of him getting flamed by toxic players on the server — especially on EU West.

Interestingly, Son isn’t the only football player to play the game. The legendary Ronaldo Nazario has even given it a go. However, that was part of an event, so it’s reasonable to assume that Son plays it more a bit more.

Either way, whenever Son decides to hang up the boots at Tottenham, a streaming career could await him on the other side.

If that happens, there’s always a chance he could team up with Faker — maybe with a special Twitch stream? What a treat that’ll be.