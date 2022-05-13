ShowMaker: Living in the Shadow of Giants | Esports Stories

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Suh is one of the biggest names in League of Legends. LCK caster Max ‘Atlus’ Anderson sat down with Dexerto to talk the mid laner’s meteoric rise, his struggles with motivation, and how he’s trying to escape from the shadow of some of the LCK’s greatest stars.

Damwon Kia were, for a time, the most talked-about team in the world of League of Legends. But their 2022 showing so far has been less than stellar, with the team failing to qualify for MSI one split after they were eliminated in the finals of the 2021 World Championship.

With Damwon bringing back former top laner Jang ‘Nuguri’ Hagwon for 2022 Summer, the worlds-winning squad is finally back together. They’ll look to replicate their 2020 success at the World Championship this year – but is it too little, too late for League’s most divisive mid laner?