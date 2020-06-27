Shadow: Taming the inner MAD Lion to lead the LEC

The most impressive surprise of the Summer 2020 LEC split has been the MAD Lions, in-part due to young jungler Zhiqiang ‘Shad0w’ Zhao, who discussed how the team is controlling the hype of their momentum.

After rebranding from Splyce to the newly-formed MAD Lions, the org surrounded Marek ‘Humanoid’ Brázdawith with a bunch of rookies. They ended Spring 2020 with a respectable fourth-place finish in the regular season, but came out even stronger to start the Summer split.

“We just came in last split and right now we’re already one of the best teams in the LEC,” Shadow said.

But the team still has plenty of areas to improve upon, chief among them: their eagerness to fight.

“I think sometimes all of us get too hyped and go in without any reason,” Shadow said. “Sometimes we go a little bit too aggressive and we throw the game. I think recently we got better at controlling the inner lion in our hearts.”

This has been something the 19-year-old jungler has been focusing on. As one of the more proactive players in that role, there have been times when he’s noticed an untimely attempt to make a play has backfired.

For Shadow, being more consistent in his performances on the Rift is going to be a key to improve upon as they try to preserve their top-tier standing.

There’s going to be a target on the Lions as they go into Week 4, but will look to pad their record against the winless ⁠FC Schalke 04 on Friday July 3 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6:00 PM BST.