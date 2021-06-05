Schalke 04 Esports set to sell LEC spot for €30m with LoL future in doubt - Dexerto

Cash-strapped European football giants and LEC partners Schalke 04 have reportedly agreed a €30m deal to sell their spot in Europe’s premier LoL division.

With the ongoing global health situation, football clubs across the world have been hit hard financially. This is no more evident than with Bundesliga titans Schalke 04, who were relegated to the second division this season, after 30 consecutive years in the top flight.

As a result, the club has been looking to raise funds wherever it can find them, and the club’s LoL division is set to be a major casualty of their financial struggles.

After becoming a founding franchise partner in 2019, Schalke have gone on to become one of the LEC’s most consistent performers, finishing 3rd in the 2019 Summer Playoffs and 4th in 2021 Spring. However, the org’s days in European LoL could well be numbered.

Advertisement

According to reports from German magazine BILD, Schalke are set to sell their spot in the LEC for €30m – €10m more than the figure reported back in February.

This would see a new organization enter the LEC, but with the Summer Split set to start in less than a week, it remains to be seen whether the deal would commence immediately or after the LoL season finishes.

Read More: How to claim LoL Prime Gaming rewards

Either way, as mentioned by BILD, Schalke would be making a considerable profit of up to €22m on its original €8m investment in 2019.

Schalke spielt Monopoly und muss wegen hoher Mieten die Schlossallee verkaufen#S04 wird die eSports-Lizenz für die #LOL-Liga LEC an einen Investor für 30 Mio verkaufen. Gewinn: 22 Mio. Bitter: Der Wert der Lizenz wäre in Zukunft stark gestiegen. Mehr Infos dazu bei BILD — Max Backhaus (@m_bocuse) June 4, 2021

It’s not yet known which organization will be taking Schalke’s spot, but it’s likely they will have some pretty hefty financial backing. The likes of EU Masters champs Karmine Corp and former EU LCS stalwarts Giants Gaming are two names being touted, but nothing is yet confirmed.

Advertisement

Read More: LEC Summer Split preview

This deal comes at a crucial point for Schalke as an organization. As BILD notes, the club owes €217m in debt and has seen potential revenue sources fall through, such as the touted £18m permanent transfer of Turkish defender Ozan Kabak to Liverpool.

Either way, Schalke’s time in the LEC seems to be over, with a new organization set to enter the fray.