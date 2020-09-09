Riot reveal Mythic Items coming to League of Legends Season 11

Riot Games has provided an update on the massive item overhaul coming in the preseason, sharing an early look at some of the Mythic Items coming to League of Legends ahead of Season 11.

Following each competitive season in League of Legends, Riot uses the preseason break to add any of the biggest changes they had planned throughout the year, while giving players time to adapt before the action kicks off again with the new year.

While the last preseason was focused on the Elemental drakes and Rift updates, Leagues of Legends' eleventh season will feature some major item and shop changes, after Riot announced a full overhaul on August 8.

Riot has now released a massive update for the upcoming changes, on September 9, sharing that a new class of items called "Mythic Items" would arrive in the preseason.

In the latest installment of Riot Pls, Jessica 'Safelocked' Nam explained that only one of these items could be purchased per game and that they would play a massive role in defining your playstyle.

"Mythic items are the cornerstones in your builds with big effects that define your playstyle from game to game," she explained, "each Mythic also grants unique bonus stats to your other completed items."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15EVQpMZhpM

"You can only unlock one Mythic item at a time so you'll have to make careful choices when deciding which one to build in-game."

Riot dev Mark Yetter also revealed a closer look at some of these new items, sharing three unique Mythics for Marksman champions, each with their unique stats and passives.

Worth noting, not all Mythics will be fully new items. Some of our iconic old items will be upgrated into Mythics so that they can still be a build defining first purchase. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 9, 2020

Yetter shared that not all of these new Mythic items will be brand new, revealing that some of the game's current items could be upgraded into Mythic status with some of the upcoming changes.

It is worth noting that as it is still early on into the development of these new items, many of these stats could be changed ahead of their full release which is expected after Worlds 2020. You can find the expected stats for each of these items down below.

Marksman Mythic Items for Season 11

Crimson Shieldbow - 3400 Gold

+50 Attack Damage

+15% Attack Speed

+12% Life Steal

When you take damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 150-500 health shield for 3 seconds and 20% increased lifesteal for 8 seconds.

Mythic Passive: Empowers other Legendary items with +8 Armor and Magic Resist.

Behemoth Slayer - 3400 Gold

+60 Attack Damage

+25% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Every third attack deals 80-240 (+30% bonus AD) additional true damage.

Mythic Passive: Empowers other Legendary Items with +5% Critical Strike Damage.

Galeforce - 3400 Gold