League Patch 10.19 to feature Aphelios, Sylas buffs, planned Udyr changes

League of Legends Patch 10.19, commonly known as the World Championship update, is finally in the works ahead of LoL’s biggest competitive tournament of the year ⁠— here’s all the planned changes coming on September 15.

There aren’t many LoL patches more ‘hype’ than 10.19. Each and every year, this September update determines the Worlds meta for the next six weeks of international pro play.

Because of this, Riot developer Mark Yetter has warned the overall changes will be “fairly small” compared to usual patches. The devs don’t want to get anything wrong this close to the big event. We think that's pretty fair, to be honest.

⁠There are still some pretty interesting changes coming through the pipes in LoL Patch 10.19 though. In fact, even with Yetter’s warning, there’s still eight champions set to be buffed, and another six in line for some balancing nerfs.

League Patch 10.19: all buffs & nerfs

The major headliners in line for some power reductions are top pro picks like Twisted Fate, Azir, Caitlyn, and Senna. The last of those four, the Redeemer, will only have her ADC powers snipped in half, to move her back to support.

Those four professional-pick champions will also be joined in the nerf bracket by roaming AD assassin Talon and jungler Nunu & Willump.

The dual champion has reigned supreme in solo queue for some time now; they boast a 53.11% win rate, according to Lolalytics, with a 5.7% pick rate to boot.

On the other side of the coin in League Patch 10.19, a few potential picks that could make their way back into the pro scene during Worlds are also being helped along slightly.

The standouts are Sivir, Aphelios, Sylas, and Irelia.; all have had major stints in LoL’s competitive scene over the years. LoL poster girl Ahri will also get a “follow-up buff” after her Patch 10.18 overhaul, likely just to tweak her slightly.

Patch Preview for 10.19 is here early!



We're trying to get ahead before the long weekend. This is the worlds patch so expect that the changes will be fairly small. Full details next tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WmQhQFQ0xm — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 4, 2020

Riot begins work on Udyr in 10.19

Finally, long-forgotten jungler Udyr is also finally in line for some buffs in LoL patch 10.19. These planned changes will target his Phoenix form, though Riot has yet to confirm the numbers.

Earlier this month, Yetter asked Udyr fans what they would be hoping to see from a potential VGU update for the champion. These small balance buffs may be to test the waters ahead of a bigger overhaul for the Spirit Walker.

“I think improving the core is my preference because Udyr brings a very unique pure melee playstyle to the game,” Yetter added on Udyr’s potential changes.

Serious question for you Udyr fans out there. When you ask us for a VGU are you hoping for improvements that stick to the core (like fiddle) or a big overhaul (like sion)?



I think improving the core is my pref because Udyr brings a very unique pure melee playstyle to the game. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 1, 2020

League of Legends Patch 10.19 will be released on Tuesday, Sep. 15. Dexerto expects to have full details on all upcoming changes once Riot reveals specific numbers on the buffs and nerfs. We will update this article when they’re released.