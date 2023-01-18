Riot Games reveal LCS 2023 spring and summer finals locations

Riot Games has revealed the locations for the LCS 2023 spring and summer split finals along with the league’s on-air talent and plans for the broadcast.

Fans of the North American league won’t have to travel to California to see the best of the LCS battle for the playoff trophy as the spring and summer finals will be a roadshow. The LCS Spring Finals will be held in Raleigh, North Carolina in the PNC Arena while the LCS Championship will take place in Newark, New Jersey in the Prudential Center.

Tickets for the LCS 2023 Spring Final will go on sale for Mastercard holders on January 26 and for a general audience on January 27. The final is set to take place April 8-9. The LCS Championship will take place on August 19-20, Riot has yet to release ticket sale information for the event.

The announcement also included details about the LCS broadcast for the 2023 season, including the introduction of a new broadcast talent in Marc ‘Raafaa’ Alexander Arrambide.

Riot reveals information about LCS 2023 broadcast and finals locations

All of the regular members of the LCS broadcast are included in the announcement, except for desk host James ‘Dash’ Patterson who announced he would not return to the broadcast in early January.

The announcement further states that the broadcast is changing things up for 2023 and going away from a traditional sports broadcast model.

“We’re building on that foundation this year, reinforcing our commitment to highlighting player stories through direct broadcast integrations like gameplay breakdowns, original sketches, match commentary, a new Player Profiles series, and more. At the same time, we’re empowering a fantastic roster of casters and talent to guide the action, creating spaces that showcase their unique strengths and interests in full glory,” the announcement said.

Dash is also mentioned in the announcement as it reveals that the former desk host will have his own “excursion show” with players in the league outside of the LCS Arena.

The LCS starts competition on January 26 as the new-look teams battle for a chance to play at the PNC Arena in April.