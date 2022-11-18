Riot Games announces PCS will expand into Oceania

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Riot Games has announced that Oceania will no longer get a direct spot in international tournaments and that the region must play through the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series.

Riot Games is revamping its various LoL leagues across the world with EMEA receiving changes and now Oceania will also see changes come the 2023 season.

The developer announced that the League of Legends Circuit Oceania will no longer receive a direct invite to LoL Worlds of the Mid-Season Invitational.

The LCO will continue its domestic operations, but the top two teams from each LCO split will seed into the PCS playoffs to compete against other squads for a chance to represent the Pacific region at international events.

Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games Corporal returned home from Japan to lead a young ORDER roster in Oceania alongside veteran BioPanther.

“We believe that participation in the PCS will offer a more competitive landscape for LCO teams, provide richer opportunities for player development, and spark broader interest and fandom in LCO teams and players,” the Riot Games announcement said.

The 2022 MSI and Worlds will mark the last time that a team from Oceania received a direct invite to international events. No team from the region has made it to the Playoff Stage of either event.

Residency rules will also change as a result of this move. Previously, players from Oceania counted as both OCE players and North American players. At the end of 2022, players that have played in North America will have the choice to declare themselves as a resident of the PCS or the League Championship Series.

From 2023 on, players from Oceania will be considered residents of the PCS, meaning they can jump from the LCO to the PCS without counting as imported players.