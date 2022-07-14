Porter Robinson gets roasted in-game hyping his new League of Legends song

Andrew Amos . 6 seconds ago

Musician Porter Robinson is a huge fan of all things anime and gaming ⁠— League of Legends included. However not everyone is a huge fan of his music, with the star getting roasted in-game for his new song featured in the Star Guardian event.

Porter Robinson’s love of League of Legends is no secret. The musician behind hit tracks like Shelter and the album Worlds has made his addiction to the game quite public, streaming on Twitch regularly around his tours and music-making adventures.

So when he took on a project with Riot as part of the Star Guardian event, including releasing a new single titled Everything Goes On, it was a big moment.

However not everyone is impressed it seems with the in-game music, and Robinson witnessed that first hand on his Twitch stream. Playing some games in anticipation of the single’s launch on July 14, Porter asked everyone in all chat “what do you think about this music?”

The beautiful arrangement was composed by the streamer, and he seemed rather proud of that until an enemy shot back almost immediately with the expected answer: “Hate it.”

Porter was lost for words, laughing a little bit. He was originally going to reply with “bruh” before replacing it with some self-deprecating humor with a simple “same”. It went from bad to worse from there as his team died in an invade and he immediately threw out the “FF” a minute in.

Jokes aside, Robinson opened up about the experience of creating music for Riot on stream, saying it was a very special process for the League of Legends fan.

“Going to Riot’s offices was so unbelievably cool. There’s so much Riot stuff ⁠everywhere ⁠— the giant Annie and Tibbers statue at the entrance was extremely cool. They had the mural from Arcane from the city that Ekko lives in where Powder and Vi are memorialized.”

He added on Twitter he was “getting indescribable chills logging into league and hearing bits of my music playing in-game.”

While the one player in-game might not be loving the new beats on Summoner’s Rift, the rest of the world can experience it for themselves when Everything Goes On releases later on July 14.