LoL’s returned mode Arena in question as player frustration rises

League of Legends Arena mode has returned, with players feeling frustrated and questioning the balance of the mode.

League of Legends players have been graced with the return of the 2v2v2v2 Arena mode. The mode which saw massive popularity upon its first arrival has been under renovation by the developers, as they sought to improve the mode by introducing better queue options and more variety into the game.

The improvements saw players able to queue with a party of 8, as well as new augments, better final ring circles, and better champion balancing, allowing more characters to find success in the mode.

Despite the mode only being out for a few days, players have already begun to take issue with the return of the mode, citing several balance issues as the root of frustration.

League of Legends players have begun venting their frustrations about the new Arena mode. Many have expressed their grievances with the mode’s current balance state, complaining about the new additions and problematic team compositions.

“Yuumi needs to be disabled in Arena, due to the Tank + Yuumi Cheese,” one player posted.

The community has also taken issue with the community itself, saying that many tryhards have removed the fun from a previously enjoyable mode.

“Arena demographic are the same mf who wants to be able to play anything in a 4fun mode yet only play meta and complain about the meta itself,” one player complained.

“Trust the league community to suck the fun out of everything :(“ another cried.

Others have countered these arguments, however, stating players don’t understand what they’re talking about in the mode.

With player tensions rising the future of Arena looks pretty uncertain, meaning we may not see the mode return as a permanent stay in the future.