LoL’s new AFK update has Yuumi players losing LP for simply playing the game

League of Legends’ recent update to the AFK system has had Yuumi players left befuddled after losing LP for simply playing the game.

A recent update in League of Legends has caused quite a kerfuffle within the player base. No, it wasn’t the ridiculous buff Riot gave to Tryndamere, nor was it the introduction of the $200 Erasure Jhin Mythic Skin. Instead, it was an update to the game’s AFK detection system.

The AFK detection system in League of Legends is supposed to help players remake or punish anyone who leaves during the match.

However, the newest update to the feature may have broken it completely for one subset of players.

League of Legends YouTuber and resident bug finder Vandiril showcased the issue with the new AFK system. Initially, the system seems to be completely fine for everyone, correctly detecting if players are going AFK either at the start or throughout the match.

However, Riot seemingly forgot about one particular cat support when making the changes, one who is often considered as the AFK support.

Yuumi players received the short end of the stick with the new changes, as for some reason being on a champion doesn’t count as playing the game. Even though that’s literally how Yuumi plays most of the time. Now if Yuumi players jump onto their allied champion at the start of the match, the game will consider them AFK and begin a minute and thirty-second countdown.

After the timer is up, the Yuumi player is detected as AFK, and their team is given the option to remake. If the remake goes through, the Yuumi player is considered AFK and can lose LP as a result.

Riot has yet to announce a fix for this issue, so if you’re playing Yuumi ensure you hop on and off your ally frequently to avoid this unfortunate issue.