LoL dev Phreak reveals which role is a staggering “20% stronger” than its competition

Well-known League of Legends developer Phreak has revealed on their stream which role is statistically “20% stronger” than all the others currently.

If you’ve played League of Legends for quite a while, you might know of the name Phreak. Originally voicing champion spotlights, Phreak has gone on to shoutcast for League’s esports scene and has most recently swapped over to help out on the balancing team.

Being one of the game’s most iconic community members, Phreak has come forward to give players an insight into the balance of the game. Often times the dev would share their thoughts behind the changes coming to the title in their patch rundown which they release on YouTube.

Phreak also consistently streams on Twitch, where chatters can ask questions in a more casual format to the developer. It was during a recent Twitch stream that Phreak revealed which role has been completely dominating the rift of late.

LoL dev Phreak confirms jungle is the strongest role by “20%”

When asked about the recent changes coming to the jungle, Phreak confirmed that the role is in need of great nerfs.

“I mean ultimately, the role does have to be greatly nerfed. I think just factually the role has to be greatly nerfed,” the dev stated.

They went on to explain the severe power gap the jungler has in influencing the rest of the game, using statistics to back up their claim.

“So as far as we can measure, it’s about 20% stronger as a role than other roles. If we literally nerfed the overall power of jungle by 15%, that would probably be about appropriate and fair.”

Riot Games Junglers like Kayn can have an insane impact on the map, being able to gank lanes and control neutral objectives.

Phreak continued by explaining the problems jungle has had as a role in the past, and why the role needed to be so powerful.

“Historically we had a big problem where jungle was not a popular role and so not only was jungle OP, but it was also like ‘Did your jungler get autofilled? You’re gigaf***ed.’ Because not only was jungle OP, your jungler is bad and it’s like wow this game is literally just non-autofilled jungler wins.”

However, the dev team wasn’t able to nerf the jungle role as it would reduce the popularity by making it less fun to pilot.

It’s uncertain if the jungle changes spoken about by Phreak will make it to the live servers but with jungle’s impact being so high, expect nerfs to head to the role sometime in the future.