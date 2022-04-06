LGD mid laner Jay under investigation for match fixing in LPL games

LGD’s mid laner Chen ‘Jay’ Bo is under investigation by the LPL for a series of messages with an outsider which implicated him in plans to purposefully lose selected matches in the LPL spring split.

The LPL has a long and troubled history with match fixing. In 2021, 38 players and coaches from the LPL and its developmental league (LDL) were banned after an investigation of match-fixing allegations that took place across 2020 and 2021.

One year on from that scandal, and another instance of alleged match fixing has come to light, with LGD mid laner Jay reportedly agreeing to lose selected matches in the LPL 2022 spring split.

Advertisement

Chen "Jay" Bo, mid laner for LGD, has been subjected to scrutiny for suspected match-fixing with the release of incriminating messages which alleged that he had communicated with an outsider to intentionally lose select LPL matches this season. pic.twitter.com/i06USzdnW7 — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) April 6, 2022

The allegations come after LGD failed to reach the LPL playoffs, ending the split with a 2-12 record in joint last place with ThunderTalk Gaming

The nature of the allegations

The allegations come from a Weibo account with the username 6199419983. It appears as though the account was created on April 4 for the sole purpose of posting the incriminating screenshots of messages and voice conversations, allegedly between Jay and an unnamed other.

According to the posts, the match fixing allegations pertain particularly to LGD’s match versus BLG on March 20, and an unspecified game versus Top Esports.

It’s not yet confirmed whether the screenshots included in the post are legitimate, but they outline specific conditions that the third party asked Jay to fulfil within the game, presumably for the purpose of betting.

Advertisement

According to community translator @sgbros1_OW on Twitter, the screenshotted conversations mainly involve discussion of specific champion picks, and a plan to throw a fight at rift herald in a game versus Top Esports.

The messages also claim to show discussions of payment for the alleged match fixing, with the unnamed third party telling Jay he would receive payment after the second game of the BLG series. The messages also potentially implicate another, unnamed member of LGD, with Jay stating his “teammate” would help him in fixing a match.

One message from the unnamed party asks Jay “How much do you want for the 20th?”, potentially referencing fees for throwing the match versus BLG, but the fee itself is not discussed.

Advertisement

LGD later confirmed via Weibo that they had reported the allegations to the LPL’s disciplinary board and had also begun their own internal investigation.