How to watch LEC Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Europe is returning home from MSI 2022 with a fire in its belly and plenty to prove in LEC Summer 2022. After G2 Esports went down in flames, they and nine other teams are fighting for a chance at redemption at Worlds in Summer. Here’s how you can watch, as well as catch up with the latest schedule and results.

LEC Spring 2022 showcased the depth of competition in European League of Legends. Rogue, Fnatic, Misfits ⁠— plenty of teams showed fight. But it was stalwarts G2 Esports who were crowned champions with a lower bracket run for the ages.

After a rocky MSI for the Spring champions though, all bets are off for LEC Summer 2022. 10 teams will fight it out for the crown, as well as all-important slots at Worlds in North America later this year.

Advertisement

It’s not quite a clean slate though. Some teams like Vitality have an uphill battle to make up for their underperformance in Spring to get the best playoffs seed possible as it’s judged off of both splits.

Here’s how you can watch LEC Summer 2022, including the latest schedule and results.

Contents

LEC Summer 2022: Stream

LEC Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LEC Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST June 17 Vitality vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Team BDS vs SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM Misfits vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM G2 Esports vs Astralis 12PM 3PM 8PM Rogue vs Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM June 18 Team BDS vs Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM SK Gaming vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality vs Misfits 10AM 1PM 6PM Fnatic vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM Rogue vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM June 19 Misfits vs Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM Vitality vs Team BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM SK Gaming vs Fnatic 10AM 1PM 6PM G2 Esports vs Excel 11AM 2PM 7PM Rogue vs MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2 schedule (June 24 — June 25)

Day Match PT ET BST June 24 SK Gaming vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM Vitality vs EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM Rogue vs Misfits 11AM 2PM 7PM Team BDS vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM MAD Lions vs Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM June 25 SK Gaming vs Misfits 8AM 11AM 4PM MAD Lions vs Excel 9AM 12PM 5PM Rogue vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM Team BDS vs Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM Vitality vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

LEC Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record 1 Astralis 0-0 2 EXCEL 0-0 3 Fnatic 0-0 4 G2 Esports 0-0 5 MAD Lions 0-0 6 Misfits Gaming 0-0 7 Rogue 0-0 8 SK Gaming 0-0 9 Team BDS 0-0 10 Team Vitality 0-0

LEC Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LEC Summer 2022. There haven’t been many major roster moves between the two splits, but that doesn’t mean none occurred.

Advertisement

Team BDS made some changes after a disappointing LEC debut, benching top laner Adam and support LIMIT. Nisqy moved over to MAD Lions after a split on the bench, while Vizicsacsi and Xerxe are back in the LEC with Astralis.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.