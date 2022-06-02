 LEC Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, results, teams - Dexerto
How to watch LEC Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Published: 2/Jun/2022 3:53

by Andrew Amos
LEC stage lit in red
Michal Konkol for Riot Games

LEC

Europe is returning home from MSI 2022 with a fire in its belly and plenty to prove in LEC Summer 2022. After G2 Esports went down in flames, they and nine other teams are fighting for a chance at redemption at Worlds in Summer. Here’s how you can watch, as well as catch up with the latest schedule and results.

LEC Spring 2022 showcased the depth of competition in European League of Legends. Rogue, Fnatic, Misfits ⁠— plenty of teams showed fight. But it was stalwarts G2 Esports who were crowned champions with a lower bracket run for the ages.

After a rocky MSI for the Spring champions though, all bets are off for LEC Summer 2022. 10 teams will fight it out for the crown, as well as all-important slots at Worlds in North America later this year.

It’s not quite a clean slate though. Some teams like Vitality have an uphill battle to make up for their underperformance in Spring to get the best playoffs seed possible as it’s judged off of both splits.

Michal Konkol for Riot Games
G2 Esports are the defending LEC champions, but they look vulnerable after MSI 2022.

Here’s how you can watch LEC Summer 2022, including the latest schedule and results.

Contents

LEC Summer 2022: Stream

LEC Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.

LEC Summer 2022: Schedule & results

Week 1 schedule (June 17 — June 19)

Day Match PT ET BST
June 17 Vitality vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM
Team BDS vs SK Gaming 10AM 1PM 6PM
Misfits vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM
G2 Esports vs Astralis 12PM 3PM 8PM
Rogue vs Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM
June 18 Team BDS vs Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM
SK Gaming vs MAD Lions 9AM 12PM 5PM
Vitality vs Misfits 10AM 1PM 6PM
Fnatic vs EXCEL 11AM 2PM 7PM
Rogue vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM
June 19 Misfits vs Astralis 8AM 11AM 4PM
Vitality vs Team BDS 9AM 12PM 5PM
SK Gaming vs Fnatic 10AM 1PM 6PM
G2 Esports vs Excel 11AM 2PM 7PM
Rogue vs MAD Lions 12PM 3PM 8PM

Week 2 schedule (June 24 — June 25)

Day Match PT ET BST
June 24 SK Gaming vs Astralis 9AM 12PM 5PM
Vitality vs EXCEL 10AM 1PM 6PM
Rogue vs Misfits 11AM 2PM 7PM
Team BDS vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM
MAD Lions vs Fnatic 1PM 4PM 9PM
June 25 SK Gaming vs Misfits 8AM 11AM 4PM
MAD Lions vs Excel 9AM 12PM 5PM
Rogue vs Astralis 10AM 1PM 6PM
Team BDS vs Fnatic 11AM 2PM 7PM
Vitality vs G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

LEC Summer 2022: Standings

Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record
1 Astralis 0-0
2 EXCEL 0-0
3 Fnatic 0-0
4 G2 Esports 0-0
5 MAD Lions 0-0
6 Misfits Gaming 0-0
7 Rogue 0-0
8 SK Gaming 0-0
9 Team BDS 0-0
10 Team Vitality 0-0

LEC Summer 2022: Teams & players

10 teams will take part in LEC Summer 2022. There haven’t been many major roster moves between the two splits, but that doesn’t mean none occurred.

Team BDS made some changes after a disappointing LEC debut, benching top laner Adam and support LIMIT. Nisqy moved over to MAD Lions after a split on the bench, while Vizicsacsi and Xerxe are back in the LEC with Astralis.

You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
Astralis Vizicsacsi Xerxe Dajor Kobbe JeongHoon
EXCEL Finn Markoon nukeduck Patrik Mikyx
Fnatic Wunder Razork Humanoid Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Broken Blade Jankos caPs Flakked Targamas
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Nisqy UNF0RGIVEN Kaiser
Misfits Irrelevant Shlatan Vetheo Neon Mersa
Rogue Odoamne Malrang Larssen Comp Trymbi
SK Gaming JNX Gilius Sertuss Jezu Treatz
Team BDS Agresivoo Cinkrof NUCLEARINT xMatty Erdote
Vitality Alphari Selfmade Perkz Carzzy Labrov
