How to watch LEC Summer 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Europe is returning home from MSI 2022 with a fire in its belly and plenty to prove in LEC Summer 2022. After G2 Esports went down in flames, they and nine other teams are fighting for a chance at redemption at Worlds in Summer. Here’s how you can watch, as well as catch up with the latest schedule and results.
LEC Spring 2022 showcased the depth of competition in European League of Legends. Rogue, Fnatic, Misfits — plenty of teams showed fight. But it was stalwarts G2 Esports who were crowned champions with a lower bracket run for the ages.
After a rocky MSI for the Spring champions though, all bets are off for LEC Summer 2022. 10 teams will fight it out for the crown, as well as all-important slots at Worlds in North America later this year.
It’s not quite a clean slate though. Some teams like Vitality have an uphill battle to make up for their underperformance in Spring to get the best playoffs seed possible as it’s judged off of both splits.
Here’s how you can watch LEC Summer 2022, including the latest schedule and results.
Contents
LEC Summer 2022: Stream
LEC Summer 2022 will be streamed live on Twitch on the official LEC channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Miss the games? Catch up with VODs on the LoL Esports channel.
LEC Summer 2022: Schedule & results
Week 1 schedule (June 17 — June 19)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 17
|Vitality vs MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Team BDS vs SK Gaming
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Misfits vs EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Rogue vs Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|June 18
|Team BDS vs Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|SK Gaming vs MAD Lions
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality vs Misfits
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Fnatic vs EXCEL
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Rogue vs G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|June 19
|Misfits vs Astralis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Vitality vs Team BDS
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|SK Gaming vs Fnatic
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|G2 Esports vs Excel
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Rogue vs MAD Lions
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Week 2 schedule (June 24 — June 25)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|June 24
|SK Gaming vs Astralis
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Vitality vs EXCEL
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Rogue vs Misfits
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Team BDS vs G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|MAD Lions vs Fnatic
|1PM
|4PM
|9PM
|June 25
|SK Gaming vs Misfits
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|MAD Lions vs Excel
|9AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Rogue vs Astralis
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Team BDS vs Fnatic
|11AM
|2PM
|7PM
|Vitality vs G2 Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
LEC Summer 2022: Standings
Green = Qualified for playoffs. Red = Eliminated.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Astralis
|0-0
|2
|EXCEL
|0-0
|3
|Fnatic
|0-0
|4
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|5
|MAD Lions
|0-0
|6
|Misfits Gaming
|0-0
|7
|Rogue
|0-0
|8
|SK Gaming
|0-0
|9
|Team BDS
|0-0
|10
|Team Vitality
|0-0
LEC Summer 2022: Teams & players
10 teams will take part in LEC Summer 2022. There haven’t been many major roster moves between the two splits, but that doesn’t mean none occurred.
Team BDS made some changes after a disappointing LEC debut, benching top laner Adam and support LIMIT. Nisqy moved over to MAD Lions after a split on the bench, while Vizicsacsi and Xerxe are back in the LEC with Astralis.
You can find the full list of teams and players competing in LEC Summer 2022 below.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Astralis
|Vizicsacsi
|Xerxe
|Dajor
|Kobbe
|JeongHoon
|EXCEL
|Finn
|Markoon
|nukeduck
|Patrik
|Mikyx
|Fnatic
|Wunder
|Razork
|Humanoid
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Broken Blade
|Jankos
|caPs
|Flakked
|Targamas
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Nisqy
|UNF0RGIVEN
|Kaiser
|Misfits
|Irrelevant
|Shlatan
|Vetheo
|Neon
|Mersa
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Malrang
|Larssen
|Comp
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|JNX
|Gilius
|Sertuss
|Jezu
|Treatz
|Team BDS
|Agresivoo
|Cinkrof
|NUCLEARINT
|xMatty
|Erdote
|Vitality
|Alphari
|Selfmade
|Perkz
|Carzzy
|Labrov