League’s Arcane gets rave reviews from Metal Gear Solid’s Hideo Kojima

Iconic gaming director and the man behind Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima, has rained praise on Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show, Arcane, and LoL fans are loving it.

When Riot Games announced that a League of Legends-based TV show was coming to Netflix, LoL fans across the globe rejoiced. Released in the form of Arcane, the series has swept aside records and etched itself into video game cinematic history.

As viewers from every corner of the digital universe cross their fingers and hope that their favorite developers to follow in Riot’s footsteps, it turns out the series has captured the imagination of one of gaming’s icons.

Taking a break from producing and designing, gaming titan Hideo Kojima (the man behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding) has tweeted out his thoughts on the series.

Hideo Kojima praises “amazing” Arcane

In a series of November 30 tweets, the Japanese director was quick to rain praise on Riot’s cinematic masterpiece. “I finished watching ‘ARCANE’ on Netflix up to episode 9,” he writes, going on to state that “it was amazing until the very end!”

Confessing that “after watching this, I won’t be able to watch any other CG anime for a while,” he goes on to compliment the show’s “turbulent world where the conflict between the surface city and the underground city intensifies.”

Concluding that “you don’t need to know anything about the LoL games to enjoy this movie,” he finishes off his thread with a simple “recommended.”

Riot Games respond

Clearly overjoyed by his comments, Riot Games’ official Twitter account was quick to respond and offer their thanks.

Simply writing that Kojima “made our year,” the response includes a little red heart and a happy, yet intensely emotional, face.

Fans have also recommended that he try out Riot Forge’s spinoff title, Ruined King: A League of Legends story, whose RPG-style gameplay allows fans to get up close and personal with the characters they know and love.

Whether or not we’ll see Kojima design a LoL spinoff alongside Riot in the future remains to be seen, but it’s awesome to see two seemingly very different worlds collide with such positivity.