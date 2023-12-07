League World champion’s prison sentence appeal denied

League of Legends world champion Curtis ‘Toyz’ Lau has lost an appeal over his four year and two month prison sentence on December 6.

Lau was arrested on September 29, 2021, in Taiwan on suspicion of drug trafficking. According to a report from Naver Sports, police found marijuana at his apartment and evidence showing he intended to distribute the drug.

Marijuana is classified as a Class 2 illegal drug in Taiwan. The Taiwanese government cracked down on drug trafficking in the country that year, and the former League of Legends world champion was one of the many people arrested.

Lau won the 2012 World Championship as the mid laner for the Taipei Assassins. He continued his playing career until 2015 when he transitioned into coaching and managerial roles. Lau then became a content creator in late 2019.

According to Focus Taiwan, there has been an update in the former world champion’s case.

Judge denies League of Legends world champion Toyz’s appeal

On December 6, the Taiwan High Court upheld Lau’s jail sentence for trafficking and selling marijuana, denying his appeal. The court said that it rejected the appeal because it had found him guilty of buying almost $20,000 in marijuana pods.

The report says Lau allegedly asked gang members to hire people to sell 200 pods and agreed to split the profits. Lau was sentenced to four years and two months in jail on November 24, 2022 on six counts of drug trafficking.

The former world champion can still appeal his case, the report notes.

Riot Games Toyz won the Season 2 World Championships in 2012.

Toyz is best known for his time with the Taipei Assassins and their improbable run to winning the second League of Legends world championship. The team was seeded directly in the Knockout Stage and defeated NaJin Sword, Moscow Five and Azubu Frost to claim the Summoner’s Cup.

The victory was immortalized in the game with five Taipei Assassins-themed skins that were added to the game. Toyz’s skin is for the mid lane champion Orianna.