League of Legends: Wild Rift release details and specs revealed

Riot Games has revealed that their highly anticipated mobile game, League of Legends: Wild Rift, will soon be released in its Alpha stage, starting in Brazil and the Philippines.

The League10 anniversary stream revealed many of the secret projects that Riot had in the works such as Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and much more.

However, they also caught the attention of many mobile gamers after revealing they would be soon releasing the iconic MOBA on Android, iOS, and consoles, with League of Legends: Wild Rift.

While Wild Rift will have some differences from the original game, to better accommodate the experience for mobile and console players, it has still excited many fans for its upcoming release.

After a glitch with the Google Play store was found, which accidentally displayed Wild Rift for a brief period, many suggested it would not take too much longer until players could get their hands on it.

Up until now, little has been shared on when players can expect Wild Rift to be available, however, on May 15 Riot announced that it would soon be moving to Alpha stage ahead of its worldwide launch expected later in the year.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well.



A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

Riot revealed that they would initially be rolling out a limited alpha test starting in Brazil and the Philippines in June before it is made available elsewhere.

As many players were concerned about the specs needed to play the title on mobile, it was clarified that, at launch, the minimum specs players will need to have on their device, includes these specs or above: "1.5gb RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU."

For ioS players, the equivalent would be an iPhone 6 and above, with the LoL Wild Rift devs explaining they are trying to make the game as accessible as possible: “We’re aiming to make the game available to as many devices as we can while not compromising on Wild Rift’s core gameplay.”

While it is still unclear when Wild Rift will be available for fans worldwide to test, Riot teased that more information will be released towards the end of May.