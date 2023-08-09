League of Legends streamer faces ‘unprecedented’ ban from all Riot games for toxicity

An Italian League of Legends streamer has been hit with an ‘unprecedented’ ban from all Riot Game’s titles for his toxic behavior.

An Italian League of Legends streamer, Brizz94, has been banned from all of Riot Game’s titles for his toxic behavior. The ban was announced in a Discord server with various Italian streamers present, which Brizz94 soon read live on stream.

The translated statement reads, “League in Italy has often had the reputation of a toxic and unfriendly community and we as a company have not been present in Italy for many years. This has not helped in the perception of who and what Riot does in Italy.

Article continues after ad

“We therefore decided to discourage these messages, with an action that has no precedent in Italy: Banned on sight indefinitely on all accounts for the talent from which these chats arise, namely Brizz,” the statement announced.

The statement continues to say it was nothing personal, “I have nothing personal towards [Brizz] and he knows it too, but you can’t go on like this anymore.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Riot Games bans LoL streamer from all publisher titles

The Riot staff further asked other streamers to not work with him in the future, “in the confusion that such an announcement will generate, to maintain a professional behavior as I expect from you, to no longer involve the talent in your livestreams.”

Article continues after ad

When Brizz read the announcement live on his stream, he was visibly upset at his barring from all of Riot Games’ titles, in addition to an effective barring from collaborating with other streamers in the space.

This publisher-wide ban comes after Riot Korea IP banned LoL streamer TFBlade for toxicity, which has resulted in other streamers staying in the same hotel as him getting banned as well.