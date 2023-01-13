League of Legends spinoff game Mageseeker will star Sylas according to leaks

A leak from South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee has revealed that Riot Forge’s next spinoff will be titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends story, and will star Sylas, one of LoL’s most popular champions.

League of Legends has a lot of lore behind its characters, with several different locales across Runeterra being represented on its playable roster of over 160 characters. As such, Riot has begun putting the spotlight on certain champions in their own spinoff games and other media.

From the Ruination book and Ruined King game, to the award-winning Arcane TV series, to the upcoming Project L, the world of League of Legends has seen great success with its spinoffs.

And, according to a leak from South Korea’s Game Ratings Committee, the next League of Legends spinoff will be titled Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and will follow Sylas as he tries to save Demacia.

Mageseeker leaked as next League of Legends spinoff game

Sylas is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. He had a massive presence at Worlds 2022 in the mid-lane, with world champion Zeka’s historic run characterized largely by his performance on the champion.

He’s also been a popular jungle pick in Season 13, making Sylas one of the most-played champions on the Rift. It only makes sense that he’d be getting his own spinoff game.

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will star Sylas, a man who was imprisoned for his magic powers and will have to, according to leaks, save the very country that imprisoned him.

Demacia is one of the most lore-rich regions in the League of Legends universe, and his story has him on a collision course with characters like Lux.

The end of his biography on the League of Legends site is open-ended, leaving space for him to bring together his own rat-tag crew of characters to save Demacia.

“He seeks new allies, and the great elemental magic of ancient legend so that he might return to Demacia and demolish the oppressive system that has made him and his fellow mages suffer for so long.”

The vague synopsis of the game’s goal for Sylas to save Demacia lines up with his biography and could bring characters from all over Runeterra into the story. Ruined King wasn’t afraid to bring in characters from regions far outside of Bilgewater through its run time, so it’s hard to say who could end up fighting alongside or against Sylas in the upcoming game.

There’s no release date yet, but we do know that the game is coming to PC and consoles.