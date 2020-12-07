 League of Legends Rell guide: best build, runes, tips and tricks - Dexerto
League of Legends

League of Legends Rell guide: best build, runes, tips and tricks

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:57

by Andrew Amos
Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games

Rell

Support mains are getting an early Christmas present in League of Legends: new champion Rell. If you want to master the Iron Maiden, we’ve got all the best builds, runes, tips and tricks you need to know so you can win your games right as Season 11 kicks off.

Rell’s release is a bookend to 2020, as well as Season 10 of League of Legends. The Noxian support is one tough cookie ⁠— an Iron Maiden who shred her foes, and only becomes stronger in the process.

Rell is all about buffing her allies, while also being a front-line menace that makes killing squishy targets nigh impossible if executed right. However, if you’re a bit lost playing her, we’ve got everything you need to know right here ⁠— from the best builds, to what runes you need, so you can master her instantly.

LoL-Rell
Riot Games
Rell, the Iron Maiden, is a tank support’s dream. Unless you’re on the enemy team, that is.

What are Rell’s abilities?

Rell’s abilities ⁠— and general kit design ⁠— makes her pretty strictly a support pick. However, with a bit of theorycrafting, you can flex her into the top lane and even the jungle. You do have to be mindful of some things though, most notably her slow attack speed.

Passive: Break the Mold

Rell’s passive is what makes her so tanky ⁠— and such a good tank buster. It steals a portion of her target’s resistances, and deals bonus damage based on the amount stolen.

This stacks across enemies as well. If you attack five enemies in a fight, you become the ultimate tank. You can also shred the enemy frontline to let your carries do the work.

Q: Shattering Strike

Rell’s Q is her main poke and wave clear ability. She stabs forward with her lance, breaking shields and damaging enemies in a line. If she is bound to an ally with her E as well, the Q will heal based on the number of champions hit.

W: Ferromancy

Rell’s W has two parts to it. It’s similar to Rek’Sai’s burrowing, with Rell changing between her mounted and armored form. While mounted, she can cast W to leap into the sky, becoming an ultra-tank and knocking enemies up around her, at the cost of her movement speed.

If you want to swap back out of her armored form, all you have to do is cast her W again. She will rush forward, get her mount back, and even enhance her next auto-attack to flip the target.

Pool Party Taric skin for League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell plays similarly to Taric and Braum, weaving in autos between her abilities to maximise her utility.

E: Attract and Repel

Rell’s E is very similar to Taric’s W. She can bind with an ally, giving them extra armor and magic resist while the tether is active. She can then choose to recast the spell to stun enemies in a line between her ally and herself.

This is great two-fold. You can link up with your squishy, giving them crucial stats while charging in and stunning enemies who dive the back line. You can also link up with your fellow frontliners to make an impenetrable defense. How you use it is up to you and the situation you’re in.

R: Magnet Storm

Look, if you thought Skarner’s ultimate was scary, Rell’s is even more frightening. Instead of just one player getting dragged away from the team, you can take all five with you to set up a huge wombo combo with Magnet Storm.

While enemies can still fire back, when you consider you can drag enemies in for huge amounts of burst, it’s very powerful. Plus, Magnet Storm can be used to peel for your allies if they get dove on, so it’s flexible as well.

Best build for Rell

If you’re taking Rell as a support, there’s only one Mythic that should be on your mind, and that’s Locket of the Iron Solari. The reworked Locket is amazing on Rell, as it allows you to buff up your allies’ armor and magic resist even more with the aura.

You can continue these stacking and tethered buffs with Knight’s Vow and Zeke’s Convergence. Both options are great for tankiness, while Knight’s Vow will give your carries extra sustainability, while Zeke’s really ramps up the damage.

Rell using ultimate on Elise in League of Legends
Riot Games
While Rell’s ultimate seems like a good tool for engaging, it’s actually perfect for peeling for your carries too.

Once you consider boots (Mercury Treads or Plated Steelcaps), your support item (Steel Shoulderguards), and Vigilant Wardstone in the late game, you don’t really have any slots left. However, you can choose to ditch Knight’s Vow for one of Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, Dead Man’s Plate, or Force of Nature, depending on your circumstances.

If you decide to take Rell out of support, grabbing Sunfire Aegis or Turbo Chemtank are your best bets. Both give her Immolate, which is incredibly handy for wave clear with her low attack speed, and they also synergize with the chase and lockdown available in her kit.

Best runes for Rell

There’s really only one keystone for Rell, and that’s Aftershock. Rell loves resistances, and Aftershock gives those in spades. It’s easy to proc it ⁠— between her E and her ultimate, that’s enough hard CC.

The rest of the Resolve tree is great for Rell too. Almost every option is viable, but picks like Shield Bash, Conditioning, and Revitalize are made for Rell. You can flex between Demolish, Second Wind, and Bone Plating if necessary, but those first three are good in almost any matchup.

For your secondary runes, they are pretty flexible. Nimbus Cloak and Celerity is always a strong combination, while a more supportive kit of Minion Dematerializer and Cosmic Insight can help her against ranged matchups.

Aftershock rune page for Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Aftershock is Rell’s best keystone.

If you want to take Legend: Tenacity against high CC teams and partner that with Presence of Mind, you can do that too. As long as you take Resolve primary, you’ll be fine.

How to play Rell

Rell loves trading from early on. She pretty much loves trading at any time possible in lane. If you pick Rell with a strong early-game AD carry, you will be able to push the advantage from very early on.

Leading in with her W, before binding your ally with E and stunning through an enemy is a surefire way to almost one-shot them with your ally’s assistance. You do have to be careful while unmounting though, as your chase down potential is non-existent without being mounted, and the cooldown is notable.

Her Q is also incredible against enchanter supports. You can use it to break shields during trades, giving you the instant upper hand. It also makes her a nightmare to face if you’re Tahm Kench or Sett. Be sure to save it to break a champion’s shield if you know they’ve got one.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell’s release in League patch 10.25 marks the end of 2020.

Rell’s ultimate goal in teamfights is to attack as many foes as possible so she can keep her passive stacks up. It’s a similar way to playing Braum ⁠— hit each enemy once, and let your allies do the work. As long as you can keep your passive charged throughout fights, Rell becomes nearly invincible.

Using Rell’s ultimate correctly is probably the hardest learning curve of the champion. You have to remember that enemies can still cast non-movement abilities while trapped in your ultimate, so don’t bring them too close to your allies if they’re low.

If you’ve got a team that can wombo-combo ⁠— think Orianna or Amumu, running around the enemy team to group them up is the way to play. Else, you’ll probably find yourself using Rell’s ultimate to peel for your squishies, keeping assassins in place and free for your allies to burst down.

Rell will be released in League patch 10.25, which drops on December 9.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Dec 7 patch notes: Season 1 prep, weapon changes, more

Published: 7/Dec/2020 22:25 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 22:48

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty developers Treyarch have released another patch update for Black Ops Cold War, implementing fixes and changes for a variety of the game’s content while also preparing for the launch of Season One.

Season One is fast approaching in Black Ops Cold War but before all that gets going, Treyarch have sent live a fairly large update full of changes, tweaks, and fixes.

The developers have also announced a new playlist called Motherland Moshpit, which features modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike. There’s going to be another XP promo as well – Double XP and Double Weapon XP – starting Dec. 12 and up the launch of S1 on Dec. 16.

Last but not least, Nuketown 24/7 has been confirmed to be returning “with a special twist in Season One.” This update will be going live on Dec. 7 at 11 pm PT / 2 am ET (Dec 8).

Check out the full patch notes:

BOCW December 7 update patch notes

It’s almost here! In preparation for Season One’s arrival in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on December 16th, today’s incoming Black Ops Cold War update will include several quality-of-life improvements, stability and bug fixes, game mode updates, weapon and Scorestreak adjustments, and plenty more. As a reminder, you can also check out some of the issues we’re currently tracking at our Trello board.

This is our first major game update in the lead-up period before Season One drops. You can expect additional gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and more in our next major update in Black Ops Cold War on Dec. 15th, and in Warzone on Dec. 16th when Season One launches for all players.

In addition to a host of gameplay improvements and fixes in Zombies, this update also adds new Season One Intel to “Die Maschine” and Onslaught as a sneak peek of what’s to come for Zombies players. Happy hunting!

Free Bundles Available Dec. 8th

To thank everyone for their patience as we make the final preparations for Season One, we’re gifting free personalization items to all Black Ops Cold War players in one Pre-Season offer! Simply log in between 10AM PT Dec. 8th and the start of Season One to claim your items, including:

“Field Research” Bundle

  • 1 Epic Operator Skin (Park)
  • 1 Epic SMG Weapon Blueprint
  • 1 Epic Reticle
  • 1 Epic Calling Card
  • 1 Rare Weapon Charm

“Certified” Bundle

  • 1 Epic Operator Skin (Garcia)
  • 1 Rare Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint
  • 1 Epic Reticle
  • 1 Epic Weapon Charm

Motherland Moshpit and 2XP + 2WXP Weekend Incoming

As part of this update, we’re introducing our new Motherland Moshpit playlist featuring TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike. Hardcore Motherland Moshpit will also be available in Quick Play, featuring Hardcore TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed.

Jump in starting tomorrow – and no worries, Nuketown fans: Nuketown ’84 is still available in Core and Hardcore map lists, and the Nuketown 24/7 playlist will return with a special twist in Season One.

We’re also bringing an extended 2XP + 2WXP Weekend to everyone in MP and Zombies this Saturday, Dec. 12 until the start of Season One! Here’s your last chance to reach Prestige 3 and earn those Prestige Keys before Season One begins.

Here’s what to expect when this update goes live at approximately 11PM PT tonight, Dec. 7th:

GLOBAL

Stability

  • Added crash fixes related to ray tracing on next-gen consoles.
  • General stability improvements.

Progression

  • Addressed an issue where Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons could display inaccurately in lobby menus.
  • Addressed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could display in place of the Commander rank icon in the After Action Report.

UI

  • Addressed multiple issues for breadcrumbs appearing incorrectly throughout lobby menus.
  • Addressed an issue where the reward animation could sometimes appear corrupted in the After Action Report.

MULTIPLAYER

Playlists

  • Motherland Moshpit
    • TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike.
    • Hardcore Motherland Moshpit also available in Quick Play (TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed).
    • Available Dec. 8 until the launch of Season One.

Progression

  • Camos
    • Addressed an issue where Mastery camos were not progressing properly for some players, despite being earned.
    • Reduced the number of kills without dying from 3 to 2 for launcher and M79 camo Challenges.

Game Modes 

  • Hardpoint
    • Checkmate
      • Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4.
      • Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4.
    • Garrison
      • Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams.
      • Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3.
    • Crossroads Strike
      • Adjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones.
      • Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team.
    • Moscow
      • Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3.
  • Control
    • Moscow
      • Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.
      • Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured.
    • Miami
      • Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.
    • Checkmate
      • Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb 
    • Gameplay
      • Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time.
      • Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe.
      • Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil. 
      • Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine.
      • Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects.
    • Scorestreaks
      • Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort.
      • Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu.
    • Vehicles
      • Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine.
    • HUD
      • Addressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera.
    • Party Invites
      • Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.
  • Combined Arms
    • Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto.
  • Custom Games
    • Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death).
  • Round-Based Modes
    • Addressed an issue where players could be kicked for inactivity while spectating in round-based modes.

Weapons

  • Visuals
    • Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons.
  • Hauer 77
    • Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights.
  • Launchers
    • Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms.
  • Optics
    • Addressed an issue that could prevent thermal scopes from showing a thermal overlay when riding a vehicle. 

Scorestreaks 

  • Care Package
    • Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore.
    • Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate. 
  • Combat Bow
    • Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow.
  • Cruise Missile
    • Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker. 
  • VTOL Escort
    • Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds.
  • Chopper Gunner
    • The Chopper Gunner will now follow its correct shorter path on Crossroads Strike instead of its wider path from Combined Arms. 

Maps

  • Crossroads
    • Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads.
    • Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike.
  • Armada
    • Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada.
  • Garrison
    • Addressed an issue where one of the explosive barrels would never detonate in Garrison.

Field Upgrades

  • Trophy System
    • The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems.
    • Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles.
    • Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers.
  • Assault Pack
    • The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it. 
  • Field Mic
    • Addressed an issue where a player could earn double score events if two Field Mics were overlapping. 

Vehicles

  • General
    • Added a new Helicopter Aiming Mode option.
    • Addressed an issue where the camera could clip through the player’s head when switching from driver to passenger while aiming down sights in a vehicle.
    • Addressed an issue where players could spawn with corrupted animations if they squad-spawned onto a Dirt Bike as a passenger.

General

  • Stability
    • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive. 
  • Finishing Moves
    • General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves.
    • Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge. 
  • Gestures
    • Added voiceover to first-person Gestures.
  • Mouse and Keyboard
    • Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel.
    • Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater.
    • Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab.
    • Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality.
    • Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect.
  • Audio
    • Addressed an issue where a character’s exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed.
  • Miscellaneous
    • Addressed an issue where players were not immediately killed when being downed while in water.

ZOMBIES

General

  • Progression
    • Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255.
    • Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display.
    • Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus.
    • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player’s primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon.
  • Combat Record
    • Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies.
    • Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.
    • Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.
  • UI
    • Addressed issues with text overlapping or extending outside the panel in the Intel menus.
    • Addressed issues with 3D models not properly orienting in Intel menus.
    • Addressed an issue where additional Create-a-Class slots were not appearing in the Zombies lobby on PlayStation platforms.

Die Maschine

  • Stability
    • Added various stability fixes.
  • Intel
    • Added new Season One Intel to discover in “Die Maschine”.
  • Gameplay
    • Closed various exploit areas.
    • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location.
    • Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations.
    • Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations.
    • Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating.
    • Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight.
  • Weapons
    • Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud.
    • Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player’s weapon after respawning.
    • Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances.
  • Trials
    • Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog.
    • Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward.
  • Mystery Box
    • Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box.
  • Main Quest
    • Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step.
  • Ping
    • Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons.
  • Audio
    • Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing.
  • UI
    • Addressed an issue that could occur where the Pause menu couldn’t be closed when interacting with the Arsenal.
    • Addressed an issue that caused a mix of visual effects from different Ammo Mods to display when navigating the Skills menu.

Dead Ops Arcade

  • Stability
    • Added various stability fixes.
  • Gameplay
    • Added Room of Judgment event.
    • Added various enemy AI tuning changes.
    • Added various weapon tuning changes.
  • General
    • Added Host Migration to Dead Ops Arcade.
    • Added options to turn off various UI elements and features.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Intel
    • Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught.
  • Gameplay
    • Added various enemy pathing fixes.
    • Addressed a rare issue that could cause a redundant Perk to be granted from power-ups.

PC

  • Stability
    • Added various stability fixes.
  • General
    • Addressed an issue with text wrapping in Windowed mode.
    • Addressed an issue that could cause a blurry screen with NVIDIA Ansel when using a sniper scope.

-Treyarch