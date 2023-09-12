League of Legends player discovers true immersion after playing Yasuo on a Wii remote

A League of Legends player has discovered a way to hook up their Wii remote to their PC, and of course, they decide to play Yasuo of all champions.

One of the worst parts about League of Legends is the inability to play it on consoles or while you’re out and about. Of course, the mobile version of Wild Rift still exists, but the games have a fair number of differences between them.

On top of that, playing League doesn’t get you out of your chair and moving which is just generally pretty unhealthy, especially when you’re up late night grinding ranked. Now, wouldn’t it be great if you could stay fit and healthy while gathering as much LP as humanly possible? Well, now you can!

For some reason, a League of Legends player decided to hook up their Wii Remote and sensor to their PC, configuring it so that they could play the MOBA.

Yasuo was the champion of their choosing in the experiment, and they were able to successfully maneuver their mouse in order to target enemies, purchase items, and more.

The user, usr-Machintosh-HD was able to cast Yasuo’s spells by pressing down buttons on the D-pad, this included the most infuriating of the Samurai’s abilities, his Wind Wall.

Not only that, but Machintosh could also cast both Summoner Spells using the + and – buttons located on the side of the remote. Macintosh was also able to recall in their scuffed setup as hitting the home button would immediately begin to channel recall.

This setup was perfect for Yasuo players as now when they int they can quite literally blame the controller for their misplays. Unfortunately, they didn’t provide an instruction manual on how to set up a controller of their own, meaning you can still blame that Yasuo for going 0 and 10.