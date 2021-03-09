The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.6 has now begun ⁠— here’s all the early notes & planned changes coming in the March 17 update, including a hefty rework for jungle duelist Xin Zhao, changes to item life steal, and more.

Riot takes aim at powerful “outlier” life steal items

Five new Battle Academia skins — and a prestige edition — hit the Rift

Xin Zhao set for mini-rework after duelist struggles in Season 11

The ever-changing balancing act continues for Riot heading into LoL patch 11.6, as they try to keep their new Season 11 items under control.

This time around, a number of life steal items are copping a hit.

This includes Blade of the Ruined King, Stridebreaker, Sterak’s Gage, and more. The popular Domination rune Ravenous Hunter is also set to get tweaked slightly, while a number of high-class ability power items are getting a boost to manage their struggling Season 11 damage numbers.

Xin Zhao is also penned in for a hefty overhaul next week.

Riot is also primed to drop more popular “Battle Academia” skins. The high school set ⁠— which channels My Hero Academia ⁠— will get five new releases.

When is League of Legends patch 11.6?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.6, is expected to roll out on-schedule on Wednesday, March 17. The download will begin to roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here are all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.6?

Karthus, Akali headline 11.6 changes

Riot has already unveiled a hefty list of changes for this patch.

While the exact numbers are yet to be confirmed, Mark Yetter did confirm Akali, Xin Zhao (see below), LeBlanc, Sylas, Pyke, and Volibear (jungle) would be getting buffed. Hecarim, Urgot, Lillia, Renekton, and Gnar are also being nerfed, as is solo queue menace Karthus.

The Deathsinger has quietly reigned supreme across the Rift this season. He boasts a 53.46% win rate average across all five roles, with only support below 53%. According to Lolalytics, he’s won 61.41% of games this week.

#Karthus is getting nerfed in LoL patch 11.6. The Deathsinger has a 53.46% win rate as a jungler, in around 42,213 ranked games. In the last seven days, the AP mage has won 61.41% of matches. 🔹 Top: 53%

🔹 Jungle: 53%

🔹 Mid: 53%

🔹 Bot: 57%

🔹 Support: 47% (via @MarkYetter) pic.twitter.com/IaDGTgfX3K — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 9, 2021

“Struggling” Xin Zhao set for LoL upgrade

Riot Games have unveiled plans to rework “struggling” duelist Xin Zhao.

New buffs and changes to his passive and all four of his abilities should give him a “meaningful” upgrade, the devs said, as the LoL jungler continues to search for a place in the emerging Season 11 meta.

The jungler’s win rate ⁠— 50.03% off the back of a small 1.23% play rate ⁠— isn’t low in the grand scheme of things, but Riot has pulled the trigger on a rework. The new overhaul will target his passive (Determination), as well as his Q (Three Talon Strike), his W (Wind Becomes Lightning), and his E (Audacious Charge).

His ultimate, “Crescent Guard,” will also have its numbers tweaked.

The objective, Yetter said on Twitter, is to build focus around his “Wind Becomes Lightning” ability, and its second activation. This should give “meaningful gameplay outputs” for those who pick the Seneschal of Demacia in Season 11.

Riot is planning a Xin Zhao "upgrade" in Season 11 to boost his win rate by at least 2%. His passive and all four of his abilities will be tweaked, with his passive, W, and R set to have their base AP scaling boosted. (via @MarkYetter) pic.twitter.com/xfqbcZ3ty6 — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 3, 2021

New “Battle Academia” skins

The next LoL skin line, more entries in the super popular high school-themed “Battle Academia” set, will be added in patch 11.6. Five champions have been tipped for the new skins, including Leona, who will get a Prestige edition.

Here’s the full list of champs getting “Battle Academia” skins:

Caitlyn ⁠(Legendary) ⁠— 1820 Riot Points

Wukong (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Garen ⁠(Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Yone ⁠(Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Leona (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Leona (Prestige) ⁠— 100 Prestige Points

Each Battle Academia skin will also get a half dozen chromas.

The skin event will add emotes, summoner icons, and Battle Academia 2021 capsules. These loot boxes will have “three random skin shards” as well as a 4% chance to unlock a Durandal Bag. Gemstone and Mythic drop rates are also increased slightly in the new capsules.

Riot is also adding several promotional “Grubhub” items in patch 11.6.

Battle Academia Leona Prestige Edition revealed ️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/CaV3SWvrxz — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 8, 2021

League patch 11.6 will drop on March 17.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.6 early notes

Xin Zhao rework

Determination (Passive)

Heal amount: 10-112 (+10% attack damage) (+40% ability power) ⇒ 7-92 (+10% attack damage) (+55% ability power).

Three Talon Strike (Q)

Bonus physical damage: 20-52 ⇒ 15-51.

Wind Becomes Lightning (W)

Various quality of life/hitbox clarity adjustments.

Thrust damage increases by up to 33% based on Critical Strike Change.

W no longer applies Lifesteal at 33% effectiveness.

W cast time now a static 0.5s instead of scaling with attack speed.

Mana cost 45 ⇒ 60.

“W2” range 900 ⇒ 1000.

“W2” damage 40-180 (+80% total attack damage) ⇒ 30-170 (+75% total attack damage) (+50% ability power).

Cooldown 12-8s ⇒ 12-6s.

“W2” now Challenges Champions/Monsters, and provides vision of target for 3s.

Audacious Charge (E)

Cast range is increased to 1100 on Challenged targets.

Cooldown 12s ⇒ 11s.

Dash speed 3000 ⇒ 2500.

Crescent Guard (R)

New ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 110%.

Duration 3s ⇒ 5s.

No longer extended by basic attacks and spells.

Champions

Coming soon…

Items

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal 12% ⇒ 10%

Liandry’s Anguish

Agony [removed]: While burning, they lose 5% magic resist per second.

Agony [new]: you can deal up to 12% bonus magic damage on your target’s bonus health ⁠— this is maxed at 1250 bonus health.

Luden’s Tempest

[New]: You can reduce this item’s cooldown by one second by dealing ability damage to champions ⁠— up to three seconds per spell cast.

Immortal Shieldbow

Life steal 12% ⇒ 10%.

Runes

Ravenous Hunter

Omnivamp 1% + 1.7% per Bounty Hunter stack ⇒ 0% + 1.5% per stack.

Skins

Battle Academia Caitlyn

“A feared and respected second year, head of the Luminary Club, and class president of Labrys God-Weapon Academy. Caitlyn enrolled herself in the famously troubled school specifically to whip the delinquents there into prime fighting shape, hoping to one day become the greatest battlefield general in history. With her perfect record, she’s not too far off.”

Battle Academia Garen

“Brother’ to Lux, Garen is the only biological child of his family, but was neglected from an early age as his parents spent all their time developing the god-weapon fragment that would one day become their daughter. As he vented his anger in increasingly delinquent ways, Labrys sought him out for enrollment, where he eventually joined the Battle Club.”

Battle Academia Wukong

“A consummate troublemaker and prankster, Wukong has failed out of every high school in the region, eventually washing out into Labrys as an ‘enrollment of last resort’. A naturally gifted fighter in the Battle Club, he still hasn’t learned discipline, and only listens to Caitlyn because she can beat him up.”

Battle Academia Yone

“Yone is a brooding, quiet member of the Assassin Club, one whose morose and serious attitude belies the colossal chip on his shoulder. The bad blood between him and his brother is well known, and even speaking about it casually has been known to invoke Yone’s fury– something Caitlyn has picked up on for her own purposes.”

Battle Academia Leona

“An oddly cheery member of Labrys Academy’s Battle Club, Leona’s dark side comes out in combat, when her motherly, protective persona is utterly replaced by bloodlust. The change is so dramatic that even the most violent students tend to stay on her good side, hoping to avoid her wrath.”

Battle Academia Leona — Prestige Edition

Read all the live League of Legends patch 11.5 changes here.