League of Legends Patch 10.13: early patch notes, release time & more

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.13 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the early patch notes, champion balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the June 24 update.

League Patch 10.12 was a fairly hefty update, bringing with it a series of changes for the Rift elements, summoner spells, and dropping the long-awaited Volibear rework onto live servers for eager fans to get their hands on.

This time around, Riot is mainly focusing on balancing some of the more powerful champs, as well as beefing up some under-performing picks. These include Kog’Maw, Rakan, Yuumi, and plenty more. Here are all the details on LoL Patch 10.13.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.13 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, June 24. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on June 10 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

AP Kog’Maw gets some love in League Patch 10.13

For League players who have been grinding away at Riot’s MOBA for half a decade or more, it may still feel like Kog’Maw’s domination in the bot lane was only yesterday. “Protect the Kog” team comps reigned in pro games and ranked.

Unfortunately, the wonder years of the bile-spitting Mouth of the Abyss are behind him; at least, until Riot drops new buffs for his ability power variant in LoL Patch 10.13. In the June 24 patch, Kog’Maw is set to get a big boost.

LoL devs are increasing Kog’s Caustic Spittle (Q) AP ratio from 50% to 70%, and tweaking his AP ratio for his ultimate Living Artillery (R) to 35%. This should return Kog’Maw to the bugs’ old days as an AP bot laner from 10.13.

Patch 10.13 rolls out champ select reporting & muting tests

Last month, Riot Games confirmed they were looking to take further action with players who “take game lobbies hostage” during champion select. These changes will be employed in the next patch, product lead Cody Germain revealed.

“We’re running a two-patch experiment (10.13 and 10.14) for champ select reporting and muting,” he said in a Riot dev post update. “We’ll start with NA and Korea around the time 10.13 launches, and expand our experiment scope as we go.”

Germain added players would know the live experiment had been enabled on their specific server during League Patch 10.13 due to a “one-time notification” that would appear in the champion select screen highlighting the new feature.

Here’s the full League Patch 10.13 notes, courtesy of PBE coverage site [email protected]. The June 24 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.13 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

AD per level lowered from 2.2 to 2.

Crescendum "Attacks on epic monsters no longer refresh chakram duration".

Moonlight Vigil (R) crit bonus lowered from 50% to 20%.

Cassiopeia

Base MR lowered from 34 to 32.

Gnar

Hop (E) attack speed changed from 20/30/40/50/60% to 40/45/50/55/60%; attack speed duration increased from 3s to 4s.

Kalista

AD per level lowered from 4 to 3.5.

Kog’Maw

Caustic Spittle (Q) AP ratio increased from 50% to 70%.

Living Artillery (R) AP ratio increased from 25% to 35%.

Lucian

Piercing Light (Q) laser range increased from 900 to 1000.

Nocturne

Umbra Blades (P) attacks on monsters now also gives double cooldown reduction (like attacks on champions).

Nunu & Willump

Consume (Q) damage AP ratio increased from 50% to 65%; monster and minion healing AP ratio increased from 70% to 90%.

Absolute Zero (R) shield now has 150% AP ratio.

Rakan

Grand Entrance (W) damage increased from 70/120/170/220/270 to 70/125/180/235/290.

Ryze

Base AD increased from 56 to 58.

Base MR increased from 34 to 36.

Syndra

Dark Sphere (Q) mana cost increased from 40/50/60/70/80 to 60/65/70/75/80.

Vi

Vault Breaker (Q) cooldown lowered from 12/11/10/9/8 to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6.

Yuumi

Zoomies (E) mana cost changed from 100/115/130/145/160 to [40/45/50/55/60 + 15% Max Mana].

Items

Death’s Dance

Stored damage for ranged champions lowered from 20% to 10%.

Runes

Conqueror (Precision Keystone)

Max stacks increased from 10 to 12.

Adaptive stats per stack lowered from 2-5 to 1.7-4.2.

Guardian (Resolve Keystone)