League of Legends most “OP” rune is being removed after 7 years

Patch 14.10 of League of Legends will be removing the Lethal Tempo rune, one of the strongest and most “OP” runes the MOBA has ever seen.

The mid-season patch of League of Legends is bringing a massive amount of changes to the MOBA. Alongside these changes comes the removal of the rune Lethal Tempo, which has warped and shifted entire metas around it.

The rune grants a stacking amount of attack speed each time the user autos and when at maximum stacks, they gain bonus attack range. This rune was particularly useful on champions like Yone and Yasuo, who could utilize the bonus attack speed early to bully out other laners, or hyper carries like Jinx and Ashe, who could use the bonus range to kite and chase.

Lethal Tempo is being removed alongside Predator as part of a larger set of changes to runes in Patch 14.10. This controversial change has had much of the player base up in arms.

“Lethal tempo was totally so op already. Riot surprised me.” one Twitter user replied.

In the past, the devs have always had trouble balancing the rune. Either making it far too strong and dominating the meta or nerfing it to the point where it is too weak to be a viable option for players to run.

With changes to other runes in the same tree the meta will drastically shift, forcing champions who previously ran the rune the rely on other sources of power to maintain the same amount of power that they have currently.

These changes are still on the PBE, meaning that all of it is still subject to change but is likely to go through with the other large changes slated for Patch 14.10.