Can Perkz & Cloud9 steal the show? LCS Lock In preview with Amazing

With 2021 set to shake up the League of Legends competitive scene and the LCS Lock In, there is a slew of changes coming in that will affect the way the league proceeds in the future.

As the LCS Lock In edges closer, Misfits Gaming’s Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider discusses the new look of the league ahead of its grand unveiling. What does the new format spell for the season ahead, and who does Amazing see as the teams and players we should look out for during the Lock In?

Following on from its western counterpart, the rebrand brought in a new slogan, alongside a brand new logo. They aren’t the only changes, though. We’re seeing a brand new format to the LCS, with plenty of new players joining the fray.

In past years, January typically marked the start of the LCS Spring Split, but its replacement with the Lock In pits 10 teams head to head in a season warm-up, where they’ll play solely for bragging rights. Without Bjergsen and Doublelift, though, who have always been paramount in helping the growth of LCS, it’s undoubtedly the end of an era.

Misfits Gaming’s Amazing highlights players and teams such as Huni, Perkz, and 100 Thieves as the dark horse to watch during the event, due to them signing most of the Golden Guardians roster.

For all League of Legends and LCS news, make sure to head over to our dedicated hub.