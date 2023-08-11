LCK tightens security after death threat against T1 Faker

The LCK issued a statement on Friday announcing increased security precautions for the remainder of the Summer playoffs and the upcoming Regional Finals.

The decision comes after a user on the Korean online forum DC Inside made a post threatening to break into T1’s dormitory and “harm” star player Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-Hyeok with a weapon.

South Korean police are currently investigating the matter and plan to arrest the author of the post after tracking their IP address.

The LCK says that there will be an “additional security” presence inside and outside of the LoL Park, as well as detailed bag searches for visitors and strengthened security equipment for emergency response.

Only four teams remain in contention in the LCK Summer Playoffs, with T1 securing the first spot in the upper bracket final after defeating the No.1-seeded KT Rolster on Thursday. They will face Gen.G, who swept Hanwha Life Esports 3-0, on August 12 for a spot in the grand final.

The LCK Regional Finals will take place between August 25-27 and will determine two teams that will qualify for Worlds 2023. The other two LCK spots at Worlds will go to the winner of the Summer split and the team with the most Championship Points accrued over the year.

The news of the threat made against Faker came amid an alarming rise in the number of stabbing cases in South Korea. Earlier this month, 14 people were injured after a man drove a car into a crowd before going on a stabbing rampage in the town of Seongnam, near Seoul. It was the second mass stabbing in the country in the space of a month.