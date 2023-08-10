T1 make LCK history and win ‘telecom war’ against rivals KT

T1 has always had the better of KT in their LCK rivalry, leading to KT choosing to fight them in the LCK Playoffs after T1’s lackluster season. However, KT would go on to regret their decision.

T1 has been on the better side of the so-called ‘telecom war’ against KT since it started. The two organizations splitting up certainly hasn’t favored KT.

However, with the entirety of KT making up the first All-LCK team and looking like the best team in the region, surely it was their time to get revenge on T1 and prove they can come out on top, right?

Well, as it turned out, KT’s choice to face T1 would come back to bite them and make history in all the wrong ways. KT is now the first team in LCK playoffs history to lose a match against the team they picked to fight.

KT lose ‘telecom war’ after starting it against T1 in LCK playoffs

With KT’s team having such a strong showing in the LCK this year, it’s no surprise that they felt as if they’d be able to take down T1.

They swept the All-LCK team vote in a similar fashion to how T1’s done in the past with a roster that’s been able to defy the odds. KT has looked like the best team in the LCK throughout the entire regular season.

With Faker on the bench for much of the season, KT was freed up to dominate the league. And they saw this as the perfect opportunity to fight T1 on their terms.

This would ultimately backfire.

Though the series was close and came down to a very messy and drawn-out teamfight in the final game, T1 ultimately pulled out the win. The odds were stacked against T1 despite the history between these two teams, and yet, KT has once again ended this war on the losing side.

However, this marks the first time an LCK team has ever picked their opponent in the playoffs and lost.

This certainly isn’t the first record T1 has broken, and it likely won’t be the last. Between this and their decisive win over DPlus KIA, it looks like T1 is back.

If KT can make a loser’s bracket run, they may have a chance at getting a rematch against T1. Whether they can use what they learned and get the win they’re seeking remains to be seen.