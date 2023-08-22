LCK fans send truck to T1 HQ mocking star player for poor performance

Sending trucks to T1’s HQ is nothing new for fans of the org, with controversial moves often leading fans to revolt. However, one player in particular is being targeted this time for his performance in the LCK Summer 2023 Finals.

T1 fans are a passionate bunch, and for good reason. The organization has one of the most iconic brands in esports, and Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok’s fame is at a level few competitors have or will ever hope to reach.

With Faker getting back on the team in time for the Playoffs, the team was looking like they’d be in shape to take the regional title from Gen.G. However, their loss in the Grand Finals looked even more one-sided than T1’s 1-3 defeat in Spring 2023, leaving some fans frustrated. There were a lot of fans watching the series, which set a new LCK viewership record.

In the aftermath of those matches, trucks have shown to T1’s headquarters with a message mocking Lee ‘Gumayusi’ Min-hyeong for his performance in the set.

LCK star T1 Gumayusi mocked following loss to Gen.G

Gen.G had bested T1 just a week prior in an incredibly close 3-2 set, giving fans of T1 hope that the org would finally be able to snatch the domestic title away from Gen.G after over a year of domestic dominance.

However, Gen.G made it look like T1 was both outdrafted and outperformed. Choi ‘Doran’ Hyeon-joon’s infamous Camille, Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon’s K’Sante mid, and Kim ‘Peyz’ Su-hwan’s Nilah came out for the very first time this split, leaving T1 unable to respond to Gen.G’s new look. As a result, the set was extremely one-sided.

This led to one angry fan calling a truck to T1’s HQ, specifically calling out Gumayusi for being unable to stand up to Peyz’s performance.

The fan claimed that Gumayusi’s damage/gold ratio was subpar, and that he should stick to playing Xayah, the only champion he won games with against Gen.G in their prior set.

Popular streamer Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare, meanwhile, has taken to calling out these people as “disturbing individuals” for going through the effort to berate players right at their place of practice.

That said, the fan’s accusations have sparked a debate in the community as to how much of the set was Gumayusi’s fault. Some agree with the sentiment that Guma played poorly, while others blame T1’s drafting.

Game 3 was difficult for Gumayusi due to being heavily countered

For instance, Draven has a tough time against both Nilah and Jax due to almost all of his damage being based around basic attacks, making it difficult for Guma to play the game on his pick regardless of how good his positioning and mechanics are.

That said, T1 tends to really bring up their level of performance come international events, so we’ll have to see if their players can dodge the truck memes and get their hands on the title at Worlds 2023.