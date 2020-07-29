Knight: How the Golden Left Hand of League finally broke his championship curse

In a region known for its incredible raw talent and incredible landing prowess, one player has shown up to the party as arguably the best of them all. Zhuo 'knight' Ding, The Golden Left Hand of League.

Knight started out playing in a small internet cafe in his hometown getting Challenger at just the age of 15, but there is every chance he wasn't even the best player in the building as another future LPL star Zeng 'Yagao' Qi was also getting started in the same cafe.

The young star, then known as knight9, would rise through the LSPL and eventually get his chance in the top leagues but unfortunately, he would never get to show what he was truly capable of except for some crazy plays where he would leave fans drooling wanting more.

He would finally get his chance on TOP esports with a roster worthy of challenging for the title. The team has stars such as Hung 'Karsa' Hao-Hsuan and Yu "JackeyLove" Wen-Bo. The team would, unfortunately, fall at the final hurdle in Spring 2020 to a familiar face for Knight as Yagao's rising team JDG took them down.

After a successful run in the Mid Season Cup where the Chinese superstar would get his first taste of international success TOP are ready to take down LPL Summer and make a run for the World Championship. This is the story of how knight has broken his championship curse and is now coming for Worlds.