League Patch 10.16 to feature Evelynn role swap, Karthus, Sett nerfs, more

League of Legends Patch 10.16 is officially on its way, and this one is a doozy. The pro play playoffs are on the horizon, and Riot is shaking up the competitive meta in preparation for the annual mega-sized Worlds update next month.

Oh boy, where do we start? Riot is pulling out all stops this cycle, though dev Mark Yetter has confirmed most tweaks will be “small ones.” The aim, he continued, is to “diversify the playoffs meta” before the run-in to Worlds 2020.

League Patch 10.16 nerfs

Right off the bat, there’s a hefty chunk of competitive champions coming under the hammer this fortnight. Syndra, Volibear, Ashe, Sett, and Karthus ⁠— who just got a mini-rework in Patch 10.14 — are all being nerfed in League Patch 10.16.

Nocturne, Kha’zix, Karma, Bard, and Nautilus, all of which have popped up in pro play at one time for another recently, are also being targeted. The Eternal Nightmare’s nerfs will only be focused on his mid lane pick, however.

Sorcery rune Nimbus Cloak will also be getting looked at for small nerfs in LoL Patch 10.16, Yetter confirmed. The “Artefact” pick currently gives ghosting and 15-35% movement speed after casting a summoner spell, for 2.5 seconds.

League Patch 10.16 buffs

League Patch 10.16 boasts even more planned buffs than nerfs too, if you can believe it. The main champions getting a little lift will be Yasuo, Fiora, Akali, Neeko, Tristana, and early Season 10 must-pick ADC Miss Fortune.

Ziggs, Veigar, Jax, Hecarim, Lucian, Morgana, and Rakan will all also be buffed. Finally, jungle assassin Evelynn will have her “lane flex” potential upped in the big August update. The Agony's Embrace could become a viable mid lane pick after the buffs.

10.16 Patch Preview: (Summer Playoffs Patch)



This is a very big list, but most of these changes are going to be small ones. Diversifying the playoffs meta as much as we can before fine tuning it for worlds. pic.twitter.com/Q2xDeVH20y — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) July 27, 2020

Yone release date

League Patch 10.16 not big enough for you, even with all these balance changes on the way in the August 4 update? Good, cause we’ve also got Yasuo’s formerly-dead brother Yone on the way, after he was formally revealed last week.

Following the release of new Jungler Lillia in Patch 10.15, Yone has now been confirmed by Riot as the second champion who will join the League of Legends roster during the ongoing Summer Blossom event.

League players can expect Yone to arrive on live servers alongside the patch update. If not, he will arrive one day later on August 5. Here’s everything we know about the resurrected swordsman, including his abilities and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4L0OkSrsI8

League of Legends Patch 10.16 is set to be released on Tuesday, August 4. Dexerto expects to have full details on all upcoming changes once Riot reveals specific numbers on the buffs and nerfs. We will update this piece when they’re released.