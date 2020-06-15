Jankos reveals struggles behind G2 Esports' 1-2 LEC opening weekend

G2 Esports’ Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski has explained the reasons behind the European League of Legends squad starting their LEC summer split with a 1-2 record.

After dominating the 2019 season, and starting 2020 off with a win in the Spring Split playoffs, many League of Legends fans expected the all-star squad of G2 to pick up where they left off with the start of the Summer Split.

However, things didn’t quite go to plan in the first week. The European lineup played three games as a part of a super week and ended up finishing with a 1-2 – beating MAD Lions but falling to defeat against Origen and Team Vitality. While some fans may raise an eyebrow at their questionable performance, Jankos has explained why they weren’t themselves.

The Polish star explained that the team didn’t practice all that much in the build-up to the opening weekend, and once they got there, G2 had a few problems when it came to drafting for each match.

“Since we didn’t really scrim this week, I’m not too worried about the future, I think we’ll do fine,” Jankos said after the matches, adding that the all-star squad just needs to figure out a few things about their drafting.

Watch out #LEC! We'll be back next week 💪@G2Jankos gave his thoughts in our @MastercardNexus Weekly recap! pic.twitter.com/sco7Dr5x0K — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 14, 2020

G2 didn’t scrim in the build-up to week one as Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković was back home for the funeral of his father following his sudden passing, returning to action just prior to the LEC getting underway.

G2’s head coach, Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann, shouldered the blame for the loss, however. “Bad preparation for the week results in two losses, there is no deeper reason for it. That's on me,” he tweeted.

Jokes aside, bad preparation for the week results in two losses, there is no deeper reason for it. That's on me.



GG @TeamVitality — Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (@G2GrabbZ) June 14, 2020

The World runners up will have the chance to bounce back in week two, though, as they take on FC Schalke 04 Esports and Rogue – who have 0-3 and 3-0 records respectively.

With two teams, Misfits and Origen, also finishing with a 1-2 record following week one, G2 haven't fallen too far behind just yet and still have plenty of time to reclaim their throne.