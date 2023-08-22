Is T1 Faker playing for South Korea at 2022 Asian Games?

T1 star mid laner Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok has been called up to represent South Korea at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. But will his recent injury troubles see him miss the tournament?

For the first time in the history of the Asian Games, esports tournaments will be part of the official program as medal events, which considerably raises the stakes. Seven games will be played as official esports competitions, including League of Legends, Dota 2, and Street Fighter V.

Article continues after ad

As countries from across Asia prepare to send their best players to Hangzhou, excitement is building in the League of Legends scene. The tournament will whet the appetite of fans before Worlds 2023 kicks off.

Article continues after ad

Faker has been included in South Korea’s six-man lineup for the Asian Games, but many fans have been wondering whether he will play in Hangzhou because of his recent wrist problems.

GOALSTUDIO Faker is part of South Korea’s star-studded squad for the Asian Games

T1 slumped down the LCK table in the Summer Split as Faker missed four weeks of action. His return sparked an upturn in fortunes, with the team finishing the playoffs in second place to automatically qualify for Worlds.

Article continues after ad

This will be Faker’s first world championship in South Korea after missing the 2014 and 2018 events. As he chases his fourth Worlds trophy, will he be available to represent his country?

Article continues after ad

Is Faker playing at the 2022 Asian Games?

As of August 22, Faker remains part of South Korea’s national team for the Hangzhou Games, and head coach Kim ‘kkOma’ Jeong-gyun has given no indication that he is weighing up replacing the T1 star.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Faker is one of three T1 players who have been called up for the Asian Games, alongside top laner Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je, and support Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok.

Article continues after ad

After the LCK Summer lower bracket final, Faker noted that he wants to give a good account of himself in Hangzhou. He was also part of South Korea’s team that finished second to China at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where esports was a demonstration sport.

Article continues after ad

Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games Keria, Faker and Zeus are part of South Korea’s squad for the Asian Games

“When I first went to the Asian Games, I had a sense of duty,” he is quoted by Inven Global as saying. “This time, I’ll make sure that I show the best performance. We lost to China at MSI, so I’ll prepare more thoroughly.”

Article continues after ad

Faker will probably find himself splitting playing time with Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon, the other mid laner called up by kkOma for the event. The Gen.G star was named the LCK Summer 2023 Finals MVP.

The 2022 Asian Games’ League of Legends tournament is scheduled to run between September 25 and 29. The tournament will take place two weeks before the start of Worlds 2023, though T1 and Gen.G have earned direct entry into the Swiss Stage, which will begin only on October 19.

Article continues after ad